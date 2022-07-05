"The girls put Uncle Jorge on the disabled list" - Derek Jeter's daughters wore out Jorge Posada with fun-filled mischief on family vacation

Derek Jeter's first two daughters Bella Raine, 5, and Story Grey, 3½, seems to be growing up in the wink of an eye. Recently, Derek went on an exotic beach vacation with his family and friends to celebrate his 48th birthday.

Straight from his vacation, Derek put up an Instagram story where former New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada was seen cold compressing his head appearing to be worn out. Derek captioned the Instagram story with great humor on how Jorge was placed on the disabled list by his daughters.

"The Captain" posted a hilarious Instagram Story.

He captioned it:

"The girls put Uncle Jorge on the disabled list."

In MLB, injured players are put on the disabled list (DL), and they are replaced by fit players to play for the team. Jeter's wit was right on point. Jorge Posada was likely worn out by Derek's two elder daughters' fun-loving shenanigans while on a family vacation.

Derek Jeter publicly thanked Hannah Jeter for arranging a wonderful birthday trip

Derek with Hannah Jeter at his Jeter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Derek Jeter has been a staple in the sport for almost his entire career as an MLB player. "The Captain" turned 48 this year, and the Jeter family was in celebration mode.

"Aye, aye, to Derek “The Captain” Jeter! Help us wish the heartbeat of a Yankees dynasty @derekjeter a happy 48th birthday!" - @National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

A picturesque beach trip with family and friends proved to be the perfect setting for the celebration.

Derek on a vacation to celebrate his 48th birthday.

He gave all the credit to his better half, Hannah Davis Jeter, for arranging a lovely trip on the occasion of his birthday and posted a gushy selfie.

Derek thanking his wife on Instagram for arranging a lovely trip.

"Thank you Hannah Jeter for a great birthday trip." - @Derek Jeter

Derek and Hannah got together in July 2016 after Jeter's retirement from MLB as a New York Yankee. The pair tied the knot after two years of dating each other. Currently, they are parents to three little children. River Rose, the youngest daughter, is just seven months old.

"Derek Jeter & Hannah Davis -- MARRIED!!" - @TMZ

Although Derek and Hannah are not super-active on Instagram, little sneak-peeks like these are enough to make MLB fans' day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far