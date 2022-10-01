"The goal is to win the World Series, not just to end the drought" - Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais makes it clear that the team has higher aspirations than just ending the 21-year playoff drought

The Seattle Mariners are about to end the longest active playoff drought in the MLB, but manager Scott Servais' focus is still on a championship. Making the playoffs has been a dream for Mariners fans since 2001. The 2022 team is on the verge of making it a reality. The Mariners need just one win to guarantee themselves a spot in the upcoming postseason.

The Mariners have no shortage of confidence going into the playoffs, which is exactly what a wild card team needs, especially a team as young and largely inexperienced as the Seattle Mariners.

The comments from Scott Servais came after a win against the Oakland Athletics, and it is easy to see where his team gets their confidence from.

"The goal is to win the World Series, not just to end the drought. We will end the drought tomorrow. We’re going to." - Scott Servais

The Mariners fanbase has been waiting for this moment for decades. When they finally clinch the playoff spot, the long overdue celebration will commence. But Servais is keeping the team's goal, a World Series championship, very clear.

MLB analyst Bob Nightengale is just as confident as Scott Servais that the playoff drought will finally be coming to an end.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The Seattle #Mariners wake up this morning with a Magic Number of 1 to clinch their first playoff berth since their 116-win season in 2001. The drought is finally coming to an end. The Seattle #Mariners wake up this morning with a Magic Number of 1 to clinch their first playoff berth since their 116-win season in 2001. The drought is finally coming to an end.

"The drought is finally coming to an end." - Bob Nightengale

This level of confidence has affected the entire fanbase, who are finally ready to play meaningful games in October.

Seattle Mariners ON Tap @MarinersONtap TODAY THE SEATTLE MARINERS END THE DROUGHT. YES. YES. YES. TODAY THE SEATTLE MARINERS END THE DROUGHT. YES. YES. YES.

"TODAY THE SEATTLE MARINERS END THE DROUGHT. YES. YES. YES" - Mariners on Tap

With a good team and a fanbase that is ready to be electrified, the Seattle Mariners are capable of a deep playoff run.

The Seattle Mariners will need great performances from their young stars in October

Julio Rodriguez might only be a rookie, but he is still one of the Mariners' best offensive players. His tremendous season is a huge part of why the team is making the postseason in the first place.

They will also need production from the recently called-up Jarred Kelenic. Kelenic certainly impressed in his first game back with the Mariners, hitting two home runs. If the offense can stay at the level it has been in recent weeks, they will be a dangerous out for any American League team.

This clip of the celebration from the 2001 team will finally have an update very soon.

The Mariners will finally be back playing playoff games, but they aren't just happy to make it to the big dance. They are coming to win the whole thing.

