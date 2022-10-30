A long-lost radio interview with New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth was discovered in the records of the Cheshire Academy in Connecticut in 2018, 70 years after the baseball icon passed away. In the interview, which was recorded in 1943, Ruth was heard describing how he got his nickname.

“When I was playing for Baltimore, in training camp, one of the coaches there said: Look at that Big babe coming. So the name 'Babe' has stuck to me ever since.”

Ruth, also known as “the great bambino”, also revealed some of his superstitions.

"Well I guess I was and everybody knows it. I always touched second base going in from the infield to the outfield and vice versa."

Babe Ruth’s celebrated MLB career

Babe Ruth made his Major League Baseball debut for the Boston Red Sox at the age of 19.

Ruth began his career by appearing in four games (three of which he started) as a pitcher. He had a 3.91 ERA by the end and went 2-1. In 1915, Ruth established himself as a regular starter for the Red Sox, having an overall record of 18-8 and a 2.44 ERA.

From 1914 to 1919, Ruth played for the Red Sox. He had a 2.19 ERA while pitching and also began to bat more frequently for the team.

He hit 11 home runs in 1918 and 29 in 1919, which may not seem like a lot now, but was uncommon in the period Ruth played in. Back then, even five home runs in a season were considered a lot for a player.

Major League Baseball Delays Start To Regular Season

Babe Ruth was involved in a historic deal that saw him move to the Yankees following the 1919 campaign. In New York, he would cease pitching. He spent 15 seasons with the Yankees and won one MVP award and four World Series titles.

1927 was a monumental year for both the player as well as the league. Ruth stunned the world as he became the first player to hit 60 home runs in a single season. The baseball hit by the legendary player for his iconic 60th home run is on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

With 714 home runs and a lifetime batting average of .342, he retired in 1935. The following year, Babe Ruth became one of the first players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes