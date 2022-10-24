The New York Yankees are on the verge of getting swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros. They are down 3-0, making their Sunday night matchup an elimination game for the Yankees.

They haven't put up much of a fight in this series, being dominated by Houston's elite pitching staff. With their poor performances in this series, some around the league believe the Cleveland Guardians were more deserving of advancing to the ALCS.

"The Guardians would've put up a better fight than this." Said MLB insider Jared Carrabis.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Guardians would’ve put up a better fight than this. The Guardians would’ve put up a better fight than this.

The New York Yankees have struggled mightily at the plate this series. They have been held to just four runs in the three games they have played against the Astros.

They haven't seen the ball well at the plate this entire postseason. They are hitting just .161, which is the lowest batting average in MLB history through a team's first eight postseason games.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats Yankees .161 team batting average is the lowest in MLB history through a team's first 8 games of a single postseason Yankees .161 team batting average is the lowest in MLB history through a team's first 8 games of a single postseason

In Saturday's shutout loss, the Yankees were held to just three hits. Aaron Judge went 0-4 with two strikeouts. The Yankees just look lost at the plate in this series.

Down 0-3, they have dug themselves a hole that might be too deep for them to climb out of. Houston looks strong on all fronts, and it will be tough for the Yankees to complete the reverse sweep.

The New York Yankees may look a lot different next season

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game 3

The New York Yankees have a couple of players that will become free agents for the 2023 season. One of the biggest names on that list is Aaron judge. He will be a top priority for New York this offseason.

The Yankees can't afford to let Judge walk. They won't be able to replace him with anyone close to his caliber. There's nobody in the league hitting 60 plus home runs, not even close.

Anthony Rizzo has a player option that he can exercise at the end of the season. If he doesn't, that'll be another hole the Yankees will need to fill this offseason.

They will almost certainly be done with relievers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton. Both are the two highest paid left-handed relievers in baseball right now. Neither of them are on the postseason roster.

The New York Yankees will have some decisions to make this offseason. It will be interesting to see how different this team looks in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes