"The guy who ruined the Red Sox?” "Why would they do this" - Cardinals fans sceptical of Chaim Bloom’s appointment as advisor

When Chaim Bloom took office as the Red Sox's President of Baseball Operations in 2019, the team was the defending World Series champs and regarded as one of the top teams around. Under Bloom, the team would not make it to the postseason again.

As such, Bloom was relieved of his duties earlier this year, clearing the way for former pitcher Craig Breslow to take the reigns in Boston. However, a new team has recently announced that they will be employing Bloom's expertise.

"We have named Chaim Bloom as an Advisor to the President of Baseball Operations. Bloom most recently served as Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox from 2019 through 2023 #STLCards" - St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their intent to bring Chaim Bloom on in an advisory role. Although Bloom does indeed bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, fans in St. Louis are all too aware of his shortcomings in Boston.

At only 40 years of age, Bloom first began working in MLB front offices during the 2005 season, when he was hired as an intern for the Tampa Bay Rays. Over the subsequent decades, Bloom built a name for himself as a hard-working and knowledgeable executive.

Chaim Bloom was originally hired by the Boston Red Sox when they were seeking to reduce their payroll, as he had been part of the team who had successfully done so in Tampa. However, under Bloom's leadership, the Red Sox finished last in the AL East in three of the five seasons, and failed to even come close to making the playoffs.

After a very dissapointing season that saw the Cards finish last in the NL Central for the first time since 1990, Cards fans know that big changes are needed. The front office responded by signing Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Sonny Gray to pitching deals. However, many feel as though much more needs to be done to keep the team competitive.

Chaim Bloom will be seeking new beginnings in a notorious baseball market

Some say Bloom took a world-class team and destroyed it. However, the truth is much more complicated. Despite his relatively young age, Chaim Bloom has a lot of experience, the kind that an ailing ballclub like the Cardinals need. Although Cards fans are not easy to appease, Bloom will need to hit the ground running if he wants to avoid another Bostonesque legacy.

