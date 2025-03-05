"The hardest thing was trading Kyle Tucker” - Astros GM Dana Brown drops bombshell on franchise-altering gamble with long-term ripple effects

It was an incredible offseason for the Houston Astros in terms of rebuilding their roster. The 2022 World Series champions found themselves in an awkward situation with some of their long-term stars when it came to both free agency and potential contract extensions. Like nearly every championship team, it is nearly impossible to keep the band together.

One of the team's top contributors who is no longer on the roster is superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. The three-time All-Star is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and instead risking losing him for nothing, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown opted to trade him to the Chicago Cubs for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith.

While it was a move that helped franchise not only remain competitive this upcoming but also add a top prospect in Cam Smith, it was not an easy decision for Brown. The executive spoke about the trade with former MLB catchers A.J. Pierzynski and Erik Kratz during an interview on the latest episode of Foul Territory.

"The hardest thing of course was trading Kyle Tucker. It was very difficult but we saw an opportunity to continue to be good in the present and build towards the future by getting a guy like Cam Smith... We felt like this was a good move for the organization," Dana Brown explained.

Trading a player with Kyle Tucker's talent is never an easy move. Last season with the Houston Astros, the outfielder posted a .289 batting average with 23 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a .993 OPS. Those numbers might not jump off the page but he has been a star and will undoubtedly be paid like it if he hits free agency. Brown explained that the Astros had discussions about Tucker's potential deal before moving him.

"We knew all along if Kyle Tucker goes to free agency, it's going to be a guy that's going to demand alot. We took at look at it, we'd been talking about it, and then we jsut put the works in play during the winter meetings and we felt like this was the best thing for the organzation," Brown continued.

The Houston Astros are set to move Jose Altuve to the outfield after the Tucker trade brought in more infielders

Houston was a busy team this offseason, however the majority of their moves helped bolster the club's infield. The Astros not only acquired Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith from the Chicago Cubs, but also signed free agents Christian Walker and Brendan Rogers, creating an overflow of infielders potentially on the roster.

Well, in order to maximize the talent on the roster and in the daily lineup, Gold Glove Award-winning second baseman Jose Altuve will man left field for the club. The team is relatively shallow in the outfield and by shifting the superstar second baseman to the outfield, manager Joe Espada will be able to use his new infield weapons on a regular basis.

