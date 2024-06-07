"The hat Alex got me for our first solo trip this season" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares snaps from their trip

On Thursday, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan took a trip to Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point, California. Reagan Bregman snaps from their solo adventure with fans on Instagram.

One of the photos she posted on her Instagram stories showed her smiling while sporting a green cap that was a gift from her husband.

“The hat Alex got me for our first solo trip season” Reagan captioned the picture.

@reaganelizabeth/ Instagram

Reagan Bregman also posted on her story showing her favorite thing to do during the solo trip.

“Walks on the beach here are my favourites”

@reaganelizabeth/ Instagram

The couple tied the knot on Dec 5, 2020, and had their first child, Knox Samuel Bregman, in 2022. He will turn two years old in August.

Alex Bregman is not having a good time on the field. In Tuesday's match between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros, he injured his left hand by a 93 mph foul pitch in the first inning.

He was present on Wednesday’s lineup but was removed 75 minutes before the first pitch because the soreness in his hand had increased. However, the X-ray results showed that there was no serious damage to the hand.

“I just took some swings -- it was super tender and sore. Went to just double-check, everything checked out good. I’ll be ready to go on Friday,” Bregman said in a post-game interview on Wednesday after the Astros' defeat to the Cardinals by 4-2 (as per MLB.com)

Bregman is batting at an average of .230 and has an RBI of 29. He has hit nine home runs till now with an OPS of .697.

The time Reagan Bregman showed her unique workout routine

On Thursday, Reagan Bregman, the entrepreneur and wife of Astros player Alex Bregman, shared a post on Instagram to show her unique workout routine. She posted a video of her carrying her toddler on her Instagram outlet called “wellxrb,” short for “Wellness by Reagan Bregman.”

“When the workout is just carrying your toddler all day," her post read.

The caption humorously highlights the physical demands of parenthood, proving that chasing after little ones is a full-body workout.

