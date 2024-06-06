"When your workout is carrying your toddler all day" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares her hilarious fitness regime that all moms can relate to

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is also known for his intense workout videos on YouTube in addition to his baseball career. But for his wife, Reagan, motherhood brings its own fitness routine.

Reagan recently posted a post on Instagram through the “wellxrb” handle that resonated with parents everywhere.

“When the workout is just carrying your toddler all day,” the caption in the video read.

Reagan also commented on the post from her official Instagram handle, writing:

“Best arm workout there is.”

Alex and Reagan Bregman got married on Dec. 5, 2020, at Reagan’s parents’ home. On Valentine's Day in 2022, they announced that they were expecting their first child and welcomed their son Knox Samuel on Aug. 1, 2022 (as per The People).

Besides being a proud mom, Reagan is also an entrepreneur. She has previously worked in companies like Google and Oracle and has a marketing degree from Texas A&M University. Last year, she ventured into the jewellery business with the help of a local jewelry store named Shaftel Diamonds. The venture aimed to create ornaments that could be worn daily and were available at affordable prices.

In January, Reagan and her husband launched a food brand called Wild Sol that specialized in making salsa verde. The brand was initially launched in 2021 as Breggy Bomb when they only used to sell Barbecue sauces.

Apart from this, Reagan tries to connect with people on Instagram through “wellxrb,” which is short for Wellness by Reagan Bregman. She posts fitness videos from time to time to help her fellow followers maintain a healthy life.

When Reagan Bregman shared a priceless moment of her son Knox

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman might have some competition on the baseball field. On Thursday, Reagan, Alex's wife, shared an adorable video on Instagram, which has melted the hearts of the fans.

In the video, their son Knox sports a miniature Astros jersey during playtime while showcasing his impressive hitting skills. But it isn't just the swing that's interesting. As a celebratory gesture, Knox unleashes a bat flip that would have made his dad proud.

“The bat flip. I can’t handle it,” Reagan wrote as the caption of the Instagram Story.

Judging by the video, the little boy is definitely taking after his father.

