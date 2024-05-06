"The hats threw it off" "They look like soccer or Formula 1 jerseys" - Fans underwhelmed as Tigers reveal City Connect uniforms

The Detroit Tigers have joined the many other MLB teams in announcing their City Connect jerseys. This year, many teams have added new, unique uniforms to their collection, and Detroit followed suit. However, fans aren't exactly thrilled with the product.

In the comments of the Instagram post where these jerseys were revealed, fans went in on the design of them. Some even mentioned that all City Connect jerseys have been underwhelming.

Fans did not enjoy the Tigers' latest City Connect uniform.

The Tigers' new uniforms drew comparisons to soccer jerseys or Formula One outfits. Some fans liked the jersey itself as well as the pants, but they aren't pleased with the addition of the hat.

Many were quick to point out that they feel similar to a lot of other City Connect jerseys. For example, the Philadelphia Phillies just introduced and debuted their uniforms, which are also black and blue like Detroit's.

The Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, and Chicago Cubs also feature very similar color schemes. Additionally, the vast majority of City Connect uniforms feature black as a predominant color, so doing the black and blue theme for the Tigers didn't sit well with fans.

Not everyone disliked them, though. As mentioned, some fans liked it down to the hat, and others said they enjoyed the design and the story behind it.

Detroit Tigers trying to bounce back from sweep

Despite Tarik Skubal's best efforts, which included 12 strikeouts over six innings, the Detroit Tigers fell on Sunday to the New York Yankees. That left the Tigers flying out of New York without a single win.

The Tigers were swept over the weekend

Entering with a 18-13 record, they had a prime opportunity to make up ground in the AL Central. Instead, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto helped bury them over three games and pushed them further down.

Now, the Tigers head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians. The Guardians lead the AL Central at 22-12, so it's another great opportunity to make up ground and get back to their winning ways.

