The Hill: Where to watch inspirational tale of former baseball player Rickey Hill

The Hill is the surprising true story about a baseball player with a disability, and it took the sports world by storm. Sports movies aren't made as often as they used to, and that's especially true for baseball, but The Hill came out last year and developed a bit of a fan base.

Now, fans of the movie can watch the film from the comfort of their own home. Following its theatrical run in 2023, it has landed on Netflix. The streaming giant has the movie for its more than 200 million subscribers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It just landed on the service, and it runs for just over two hours. For fans looking for a classic baseball story to watch on their television, this is one of the best out and it's finally available!

What is The Hill about?

The Hill tells the true story of a player named Rickey Hill who defied all odds and ended up playing in Major League Baseball despite a disability that would have kept most everyone else out of the sport.

The movie hit theaters in August of 2023 to middling returns, with the film grossing a little less than $8 million. The synopsis reads:

"Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher."

It continues:

"As a young man, Rickey becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball.

Dennis Quaid starred in The Hill

The movie was directed by Jeff Celentano and written by Angelo Pizzo and Scott Marshall Smith. It had actors Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford, Joelle Carter, Randy Houser, Jesse Berry, Bonnie Bedelia and Scott Glenn in starring roles. Ford was the titular character and former baseball star in the film.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.