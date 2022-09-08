"The IKF revenge series" "I am unbelievably shook" - New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores first career grand slam against his former team

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his first ever career grandslam against his former club, the Minnesota Twins. IKF delivered in what could be the most consequential and crucial game of the season for the New York Yankees' second half.

The 27-year-old, who is a staple at shortstop, made a start at third base in the second game of the double-header between the Yankees and the Twins.

"ISIAH KINER-FALEFA GRAND SLAM! 4-1 YANKS!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees survived a 12-inning 5-4 victory in the earlier game and were down 1-0 to Minnesota before Isiah Kiner-Falefa's blast. Carlos Correa struck first with a 408-foot homer to left in the top of the third. Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning, IKF countered and gave the go-ahead runs for his new squad with a grand slam.

Joey Kabbani @Joey_Kabbani @TalkinYanks I will not bad mouth him for the rest of the season @TalkinYanks I will not bad mouth him for the rest of the season

It was the third home run of the season for the Hawaiian and it couldn't have come at a better time. Aaron Hicks tacked on three more runs after a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning that ended the game at 7-1. Gerrit Cole had a sensational outing for the Bombers. The ace hurler pitched 6.2 innings of one-run ball on five base hits and 14 strikeouts.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's season with the New York Yankees.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been hugely under the microscope since his arrival in New York. Playing shortstop for the Yankees is, needless to say, a tall order for everyone.

IKF committed unforgettable blunders at short during the year. With Josh Donaldson being placed on paternity leave, IKF's start at third base, as fans suggested, might be a blessing in disguise.

Karen Veenstra @Karen_Veenstra @TalkinYanks He needs to stay at third base the rest of the way. It’s where he belongs and I think it’s giving him way more confidence and a weight off his shoulders. Send Donaldson to the sun. @TalkinYanks He needs to stay at third base the rest of the way. It’s where he belongs and I think it’s giving him way more confidence and a weight off his shoulders. Send Donaldson to the sun.

Chris Isidore @YankeesNerd Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks ISIAH KINER-FALEFA GRAND SLAM! 4-1 YANKS! ISIAH KINER-FALEFA GRAND SLAM! 4-1 YANKS! https://t.co/A08NDBnFXm Great line from Mike Axisa’s Patreon post this week: As an employee in New York State, Donaldson is entitled to 12 weeks paternity leave. He should take all 12. You can never get this precious time with your newborn back Josh! twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Great line from Mike Axisa’s Patreon post this week: As an employee in New York State, Donaldson is entitled to 12 weeks paternity leave. He should take all 12. You can never get this precious time with your newborn back Josh! twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

IKF has been batting .267/.316/.651 for the year against former AL MVP Donaldson's .220/.309/.684. Donaldson, however, is widely regarded as one of the best sluggers in the league, especially during his peak years.

It might be a wild suggestion from the fanbase, but anything that the Yankees can do to conjure up momentum after slipping up will certainly help.

The Yankees' win over the Twins in the earlier game cemented their place in the history books by having the third-most consecutive winning seasons in major North American sports. Tomorrow, they will look to do a series sweep against the Minnesota Twins before hosting playoff and division rivals the Tampa Bay Rays.

