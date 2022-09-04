"We're going to see what this team is made of" - New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge gets brutally honest with season hanging in balance

Aaron Judge has put the New York Yankees on his back this year. While having the best season of his career, Judge has New York sitting in first place in the American League East. While holding a five-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, they have seen that lead slowly diminish.

The Yankees have struggled in the second half of the season. New York has gone just 15-25 since the All-Star Game. Their second-half free fall continued with an embarrassing 9-0 loss over the Rays last night. As New York's captain, Aaron Judge had some things to say about how the team is feeling.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Judge: "Nobody likes to lose. We're going to see what this team is made of. No team has ever coasted into the postseason and expected to go out there and win. We've got to bring it every single day." Aaron Judge: "Nobody likes to lose. We're going to see what this team is made of. No team has ever coasted into the postseason and expected to go out there and win. We've got to bring it every single day."

The only consistency that has come from the Yankees in the second-half of the season is Aaron Judge. He's having a career-year, and he's chasing history, but that isn't enough to keep the Yankees afloat. Injuries and an inconsistent offense have plagued this Yankees team.

With the loss last night, New York has lost its' last five of six games. They have struggled to score runs, as was apparent in last night's shutout loss. With the Yankees starting off the season so well, they are starting to feel the pressure as we are in the last month of the season.

This isn't the time for the team to completely fall off the rails. They are already down one game in an important series with a team that can overthrow them in the division. They need to turn this season around before it's too late.

While Aaron Judge can only do so much, can the recently called-up prospects provide the spark New York needs?

The New York Yankees need a spark. New York called up one of their top prospects in Oswaldo Cabrera a couple of weeks ago. Carbrera has quickly shown his versatility as the prospect has played three different positions for the Yankees in his short MLB career.

Before the series against the Rays, the Yankees called up their number three prospect in Oswald Peraza. Fans are hoping that Peraza can replace Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has been struggling this year at the plate, at shortstop. In a surprise move, Peraza was left out of the lineup last night.

As the Yankees continue to struggle, they need to get it together quickly. With the recent roster expansion, they should be playing their prospects. Let's see if Oswald Peraza can be the spark to ignite this Yankees' offense and give Aaron Judge some much needed help.

