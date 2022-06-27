“The most impressive back to back games in the history of Major League Baseball” - MLB analyst weighs in on the 2 best games in the career of Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has been turning heads this week. Anyone familiar with the outstanding baseball player that is Ohtani will know that he is as much of a threat he is.

A sequence of multiple clutch home runs and pitching performances has caused some to take notice. One respected MLB analyst dubbed Ohtani's last two Los Angeles Angels appearances the "most impressive back-to-back games in the history of Major League Baseball.”

Shohei Ohtani earns the designation of "Most impressive back to back games in the history of Major League Baseball”

Shohei Ohtani's wondrous performances came in the wake of the darkest stretch of the season for the Angels. The team suffered a 14-game losing streak earlier this month which has rendered them now in third place. They are 10.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

Hosting the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim this week for a four-game set, the Angels were keen to get themselves back on track. After a 6-2 loss on Monday, Ohtani and company were anxious to get some offense going on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani did not waste any time. After going down 5-0, Ohtani hit a three-run shot in the sixth to cut the Royals' lead to 6-4. Ohtani followed that jack with another in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. Although the Halos lost 12-11 in extras, Ohtani certainly made his presence in that one felt.

Codify @CodifyBaseball



Babe Ruth, 1919 (29 HRs, 17 GP)

Shohei Ohtani, 2021 (46 HRs, 23 GP)

Shohei Ohtani, 2022 (15 HRs, 12 GP so far)



That's it. That's the list. Full list of American/National League pitchers to hit at least a dozen homers and pitch in at least a dozen games in one season:Babe Ruth, 1919 (29 HRs, 17 GP)Shohei Ohtani, 2021 (46 HRs, 23 GP)Shohei Ohtani, 2022 (15 HRs, 12 GP so far)That's it. That's the list. Full list of American/National League pitchers to hit at least a dozen homers and pitch in at least a dozen games in one season:⚾️ Babe Ruth, 1919 (29 HRs, 17 GP)⚾️ Shohei Ohtani, 2021 (46 HRs, 23 GP)⚾️ Shohei Ohtani, 2022 (15 HRs, 12 GP so far)That's it. That's the list. https://t.co/xFBO3mCm7L

"Full list of American/National League pitchers to hit at least a dozen homers and pitch in at least a dozen games in one season:" - Codify

Shohei Ohtani was starting on the mound for the Angels the next day. Ohtani had allowed only one run in his last two starts going in, and it showed. Shohei Ohtani allowed only two hits and no earned runs over eight innings to achieve his sixth win of the season. Ohtani registered a career-high 13 strikeouts. Experts are calling it the best pitching outing of his young career.

"LEGENDARY Back 2 Back for Ohtani" - Flippin' Bats Podcast

Ben Verlander, a well-known MLB analyst, took to Twitter to praise Ohtani. After the twi-home run, eight-RBI appearance on Tuesday and the 13-strikeout outing on Wednesday, Verlander has deemed it the best back-to-back outing in history. Ohtani will just be looking to do all he can to get his team back on track.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far