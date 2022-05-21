“The injury obviously sucked last year, but I got to be on the bench and watch him do that, so that was pretty special” - Mike Trout confesses being motivated by teammate Shohei Ohtani, shed light on the healthy competition

It was painful to see Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout sidelined for the majority of the 2021 MLB season with a calf injury, but Shohei Ohtani's historic 2021 season was something that he did get to experience.

In 2021, Ohtani won the American League MVP, going 9-2 with a 3.18 earned run average on the mound and 46 home runs with a .965 OPS at the plate. Due to Ohtani's magnificent year, Mike Trout said that watching him from the sidelines actually inspired him to work hard to get back on the field.

Friendly competition between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani

In an interview with MLB Network prior to the 2022 MLB season, Trout discussed how hard it was for him being sidelined for the 2021 MLB season. They mainly talked about how it was to not be able to play alongside Shohei Ohtani for his magical run in 2021, which saw him become the first player ever to start an All-Star game on the mound at the plate.

When asked if there is any competition between him and Ohtani, Trout said, "It's going to be a fun battle, I think."

So far, it has been amazing to watch Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani play alongside each other and seeing them back-to-back in the lineup.

So far this season, Trout looks like his old self, hitting .320 with a whopping 1.120 OPS and 11 home runs already this season. Trout is currently in the top 10 in the league in these categories, and if he keeps this up, he will likely be in the running for AL MVP this year.

Ohtani, although having a slow start at the plate with only a .766 OPS, is looking sharp as ever on the mound. He is currently 3-2 with just a 2.82 earned run average and 53 strikeouts in just 38 innings pitched. Ohtani could very likely win his first AL Cy Young award, if he keeps these insane numbers up.

With both Trout and Ohtani leading the Los Angeles Angels this 2022 MLB season, the Angels are set to have a great year. So far, the Angels have a record of 24-16 and are just shy of first place in the AL West.

The Los Angeles Angels are set to play the Oakland Athletics this weekend, where they look to snap a three-game losing streak.

