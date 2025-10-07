"The jealousy is devastating";"Crazy propaganda" - Fans call out Dodgers after their 'best catcher' statement on Will Smith throws digs at Cal Raleigh

Cal Raleigh's record-breaking season, with 60 regular-season homers, the most for a catcher and switch-hitter, has made him the favorite to win the 2025 AL MVP crown. While Raleigh broke several records, the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to have turned a blind eye to it.During the Dodgers' NLDS Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, their catcher Will Smith hit a single, driving in Freddie Freeman and Kike Hernandez, in the seventh inning. The hit extended their lead over the Phillies to 3-0.After Smith's valuable two-RBI single, the Dodgers' social media admin re-shared the video of the moment on their official X handle, adding a bold claim.&quot;WILL SMITH, BEST CATCHER IN BASEBALL,&quot; the caption of the post read.MLB fans appeared not to appreciate the timing and the claim in the post. A fan claimed that the Dodgers were jealous of Raleigh's success.&quot;Subtweeting Cal Raleigh while you’re up 4-0 in a playoff game is certainly a choice. The jealousy is devastating 😔,&quot; the fan wroteHorrified Mariners Enjoyer @SkepticalMsFanLINK@Dodgers Subtweeting Cal Raleigh while you’re up 4-0 in a playoff game is certainly a choice. The jealousy is devastating 😔Another fan accused the Dodgers of false propaganda, commenting:&quot;I respect Will Smith, but this is crazy propaganda.This position simply isn't arguable.&quot;Mariner Muse - y @MarinerMuseLINKI respect Will Smith, but this is crazy propaganda. This position simply isn't arguable.&quot;Cal Raleigh is better and you know that lol,&quot; a fan seconded the thought.Seattle Mariners ON Tap @MarinersONTapLINK@Dodgers Cal Raleigh is better and you know that lolAnother fan provided the statistics to dismantle the Dodgers admin's bold claim. While Will Smith had a respectable 4.1 WAR [Wins Above Replacement], Raleigh topped the list with a 9.1 WAR, the most among catchers.A fan shared a hilarious picture of Cal Raleigh to convey his message.The Dodgers eventually won the game against the Phillies 4-3. Having won two games at Citizens Bank Park, they will now play the next two games at Dodger Stadium.The Dodgers are just a victory away from sealing a spot in the NLCS. Meanwhile, Raleigh's Mariners have split the first two games of their ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. Their next two games are at the Tigers' Comerica Park.Cal Raleigh secures finalist nod for prestigious honorThe Seattle Mariners' backstop is among the ten finalists in the running for the Hank Aaron Award in the American League. The award, which recognizes the best offensive player in each league, will be announced on November 13.The other finalists in the American League include Aaron Judge (Yankees), George Springer (Toronto Blue Jays), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Nick Kurtz (Athletics), Riley Greene (Tigers), Jose Ramírez (Guardians), and Bobby Witt Jr. (City Royals).Like the 2025 AL MVP race, Raleigh and Judge appear to be the favorites to bank the award. Last year, Judge won it in AL, while Ohtani won in the NL. Both were also the MVPs of their respective leagues.The finalists for the National League are Pete Alonso (Mets), Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks), Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers), Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Juan Soto (York Mets), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), Kyle Tucker (Cubs), Trea Turner (Phillies), and Christian Yelich (Brewers).