"The kids put them in front!" - Dodgers fans overwhelmed by Austin Gauthier's grad slam that helped defeat the Guardians

Austin Gauthier hit the headlines after his grand slam helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cleveland Guardians in their spring training game on Friday. Gauthier received a non-roster invite for the spring training game, and it turned out to be a night to remember for the rookie.

The rookie's grand slam put the Dodgers ahead, helping them win 6-4. The 24-year-old didn't hesitate to launch one in the deep, putting his team ahead for good.

Dodgers fans were overwhelmed by his grand slam as they reacted to his performance.

"The kids put them in front!" tweeted one fan.

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Austin Gauthier could soon be on the team's main roster

Austin Gauthier is young and energetic and has the power to crush home runs. After his grand slam, the Dodgers will look to see more from him. Gauthier could soon be on the main roster if he continues to be consistent.

The Dodgers could make use of Gauthier to fill in for injured players, as he has the potential to hit in most directions. After playing for both High A Great Lakes and AA Tulsa, he has found his way to the majors.

Gauthier has slashed .316/.435/.475 in his career, so the Dodgers view Gauthier as a player of immense value. Manager Dave Roberts might explore various possibilities with the upcoming star.

His discipline at the plate and playing style adds depth to the Dodgers' roster. Despite having veterans and top players, they need upcoming stars like Gauthier, who brings an element of surprise.

Adding Gauthier to the roster is indeed a huge possibility. For now, the management could experiment with the talented player until the MLB spring training. Fans already love him, and he might play a significant role in the team's success in the future.

