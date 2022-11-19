Brian Harkins, a former Los Angeles Angels employee, opened up on how many major-league pitchers have used a grip concoction engineered and widely distributed by him, and allegedly, the Astros' star pitcher, Justin Verlander, is one of them.

“A text from Gerrit Cole asking for help with a 'sticky situation' and Justin Verlander’s claims for why MLB is suddenly taking all this serious — that, and more, submitted as evidence in Brian Harkins’ quest to prove he was made a scapegoat. …” - Alden Gonzalez, Twitter

According to documents filed in a California state court, the word about the “sticky stuff” made its rounds in the league as far back as 2005, thanks to Angels closer Troy Percival. Once the word spread, numerous Tiger pitchers were out and on the lookout for it.

In a declaration that was part of his lawsuit against the Angels and Major League Baseball, Brian wrote:

"Tiger players visiting the Angels clubhouse began asking me to prepare it for them and that Percival told them I knew how. I did so as a courtesy. After all, my job was hospitality for visiting players."

Brian also claimed that Verlander had been using the substance “for years,” long before his first year of pitching in 2005.

"I can’t believe it’s been 10 years!!! This will forever be one of my favorite moments. #FBF" - Justin Verlander, Instagram

Verlander hasn’t responded to the claims in Harkins’ lawsuit which was filed in August 2021.

Harkins held the position of visiting clubhouse manager with the Los Angeles Angels for a whopping 30 years. He however initially joined the Angels as a batboy in 1981.

He was fired by the organization when MLB sent notices around the league that deemed pitchers doctoring baseballs as illegal and unlawful. The memo was drafted after the Hoston Astros’ famous sign-stealing scandal which rocked both the MLB fraternity and American sports as a whole.

"The Houston Astros’ 2017 Cheating Scandal: What Happened" - Patrick LaForge, Twitter

Justin Verlander has 9 All-Star team selections

Justin Verlander made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers and the rest, as they say, is history.

He has been a pitching sensation at both the Tigers and Astros, and it has translated into two World Series Championships, the latest coming this year when the Astros beat the Phillies in the finals.

"Still on cloud 9… WE DID IT!!!!" - Justin Verlander, Instagram

In addition to his World Series championships, Verlander has won: the 2006 American League Rookie of the Year Award, three American League Cy Young Awards, the AL Most Valuable Player Award, and the AL Pitching Title giving him the 2011 AL Triple Crown. He has also been a part of a whopping nine All-Star Team selections.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win 3 Cy Young Awards 🤩 Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win 3 Cy Young Awards 🤩 https://t.co/eAE3UjyRFl

"Justin Verlander is the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win 3 Cy Young Awards" - FOX Sports: MLB, Twitter

Verlander might be getting older, but he surely isn’t slowing down on the pitch.

