Former Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers shot-stopper Trea Turner recently became a free agent in 2022. He has had a steady career so far in the MLB, winning the World Series in 2019 with the Nationals.

Throughout his career, his partner and now wife, Kristen Harabedian, has been a constant support. The couple married in 2018 in the most beautiful of ways at St. Joseph's Church in D.C.

The couple met during their time in college at North Carolina State University in October 2011. After six years of dating, they got engaged in 2017 and decided to get married in D.C. itself, where Trea Turner was playing for the Washington Nationals. In an interview back in 2020, Harabedian looked back at their wonderful wedding.

As both of them grew up Catholic, they decided to get married in the most conventional manner, in the iconic St. Joseph's Church.

When asked about the venue, Kristen said:

“St. Joseph’s is more than 140 years old, and we felt its history and Capitol Hill location would create a really unique experience for our out-of-town guests.”

The couple had hired wedding planner Allison Jackson of Pineapple Productions to help them plan the wedding. They needed to split their time for the preparations between Washington and Florida, the two places where Trea plays and trains respectively.

Trea Turner and Kristen exchanged traditional vows

As mentioned before, Kristen and Trea Turner grew up in the Catholic Church, therefore they also decided to exchange traditional vows at their wedding. This meant that both the bride and the groom wouldn't be allowed to meet each other before the ceremony.

“We didn’t have a first look before the ceremony,... The moment when I walked down the aisle with my dad and saw Trea for the first time is one I’ll always remember!” -Kristen on seeing Trea during the ceremony

After the wedding was over, the bride, the groom, their families, and all other guests headed to the National Museum of Women in the Arts for the reception.

“The National Museum of Women in the Arts is stunning, with world-class exhibitions and three spacious floors that our guests could explore throughout the evening," -Kristen added about the location.

The couple currently resides in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida during the offseason. They welcomed their first son in February 2021.

