"The odds are this is a one-year situation” - Yankees' Brian Cashman expects Juan Soto to test free agency after 2024 season 

In a recent statement, New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman discussed the team’s acquisition of Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres and expressed his expectation that Soto would explore free agency after the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Cashman acknowledged that the odds are leaning towards a one-year tenure for the star slugger in the Bronx. Addressing reporters, Cashman stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The odds are this is a one year situation."

Indicating his belief that Soto is likely to become a free agent after the upcoming season. Casman sees few obstacles preventing Juan Soto from reaching free agency, setting the stage for a potentially short-lived stint with the Yankees.

The New York Yankees acquired Soto in a significant seven-player trade with the Padres in December, aware that the outfielder might be a one-season presence in New York. Soto has historically followed the pattern of other Scott Boras’ clients by exercising their free-agent rights when eligible.

Juan Soto is expected to sign a contract worth $400 million or more for the 2024 season.

Juan Soto, with a career slash line of .284/.421/.524 and impressive offensive statistics, is expected to command a substantial contract exceeding $400 million in the 2024 offseason. Despite the Yankees’ efforts to bolster their roster and the potential for Soto to contribute significantly to the 2024 lineup, Cashman acknowledges the challenges of persuading him to forgo free agency.

Juan Soto, with a career slash line of .284/.421/.524 and impressive offensive statistics, is expected to command a substantial contract exceeding $400 million in the 2024 offseason

Cashman expressed awareness that Soto has resisted previous extension attempts from other teams, indicating that retaining him might be a challenging task. However, the Yankees, with their ample resources, could still have the opportunity to sign him even after he tests the free-agent market, a strategy they successfully employed with Aaron Judge in the 2022-23 offseason.

As the 2024 MLB season unfolds, the focus will be on Soto’s on-field contributions, with the Yankees bracing themselves for the likelihood of a brief association with the talented outfielder. The potential of a one-year situation underscores the uncertainties in baseball’s dynamic free agency landscape.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.