“The Olympics is something that you dream about playing in” - Bryce Harper urges to pause MLB season in hopes of pursuing his Olympic dream

Bryce Harper has been an ambitious player for the Philadelphia Phillies and previously for the Washington Nationals. The slugger has garnered a huge reputation with an outstanding career. However, Haper's dream goes beyond Major League Baseball.

The Phillies star is keen on pursuing his dream of playing in the Olympics and competing for his country. Harper feels that the MLB should also be given that opportunity, just like the NHL and WNBA, which compete in the Olympics.

The only issue is that it comes with a price. MLB will need to suspend the season to have their superstars play at the Olympics. While the price seems to be steep, Harper feels it is a legitimate claim.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2028 Olympics will take place in the USA, and baseball is expected to be back. It will be a great run for Bryce Harper to add to his baseball resume if he makes it for Team USA.

“I’ve talked to numerous people with MLB about it. I would love to be a part of that. We have the (World Baseball Classic), but it’s not the same. It’s not. The Olympics is something that you dream about playing in,” Harper said.

The right fielder further stated that playing for the Olympics is the greatest reward. Harper is trying to make a push for the MLB to take a break, but it's a collective decision that will take time to come to light.

“There’s nothing more worldwide than the Olympics. To see the NHL take that three-week break and let those guys go play, that’s another big goal that we should have as Major League Baseball,” Bryce Harper continued.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies to return from London after splitting series with the Mets

The Phillies and the Mets split their two-game series in London and will return to resume their MLB schedule. The Phillies will take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series.

Bryce Harper smashed a solo home run in Game 1 against the Mets. Harper continues to lead the Phillies with 15 home runs. Harper is averaging .277 at the plate with a .388 OPB and a .920 OPS. He recorded 45 RBIs and 41 walks in 220 appearances at the plate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback