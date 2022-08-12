"The peak of embarrassment while being a Reds fan" "So glad the Bengals are back tomorrow" - Cincinnati Reds fans react to disappointing loss in MLB at Field of Dreams Game

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs faced off against one another in the annual MLB at Field of Dreams Game. Last year's inaugural contest proved an instant classic. It was a high-energy event featuring two playoff contenders, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. This season, the game lived up to the same hype, despite the fact that both teams entered play under .500.

The game was competitive throughout, but the Cincinnati Reds fell short, losing to the Chicago Cubs 4-2. The Reds' record now sits at 44-67, 17 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

"Final from Dyersville" - Reds

Many Reds fans took to Twitter to discuss the loss on the game's big stage.

Some Reds fans felt that the game was an embarrassment to lose to a struggling Cubs team.

benny @BenDeatsman @Reds The peak of embarrassment while being a reds fan @Reds The peak of embarrassment while being a reds fan

The loss was too shameful for some fans to handle.

Other Cinci fans are just done with baseball and are ready for football season to start. The Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow night in NFL preseason.

cincy @cincyambassador @Reds so glad the Bengals are back tomorrow @Reds so glad the Bengals are back tomorrow

The Reds traded away many of their best players at the deadline, including Luis Castillo (Seattle), Brandon Drury (San Diego), and Tommy Pham (Boston). The team felt their loss last night.

James Urban @jurbania_ @Reds Imagine how much more fun this would have been watching Castillo pitch a gem with Drury hitting a bomb. Ugh :/ #selltheteambob @Reds Imagine how much more fun this would have been watching Castillo pitch a gem with Drury hitting a bomb. Ugh :/ #selltheteambob

It's just one game. Maybe they'll fare better another time.

Overall, it was a disappointing loss for the Reds as they continue to rebuild for the future.

Cincinnati Reds and two other MLB teams that could relocate

The Cincinnati Reds are located in one of the smallest markets in all of baseball. The metro population of Cincinnati is 926,000.

The Reds' attendance has consistently ranked toward the bottom in baseball. This season, the team is ranked 23rd with an average of 18,345 fans per game. While a move is highly unlikely, there is still some cause for concern.

Possible Cities: Indianapolis, Nashville, Columbus.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays play in an extremely small market in St. Petersburg, Florida. They have been rumored for several seasons to possible be on the move.

The biggest issue for the Rays has been the location of their ballpark in St. Petersburg instead of Tampa.

Possible Cities: Las Vegas, Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal.

Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are the most likely team to relocate in the near future. For the past 20 years, the Athletics have been one of the lowest payroll teams in all of baseball. Athletics' fan attendance ranks dead last, with an average attendance of just 9,444 people in 2022.

Possible Cities: Las Vegas, Portland, Nashville, Salt Lake City

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt