"The place just erupted...it just kinda takes you back to that Strasburg debut" - Justin Steele on Paul Skenes’ anticipated Pirates opener

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele was on the opposite side when Paul Skenes made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Steele was one among many who witnessed the crowd cheer when Skenes walked to the mound.

Skenes' debut was one of the most anticipated as fans were eager to see the Pirates' top prospect pitch his fastball. In a podcast episode with Barstool Sports, Steele shared his experience the day he pitched against Skenes.

The pitcher was astonished to witness the electric atmosphere at PNC Park. Steele heard the crowd go crazy as most of them came to watch Skenes pitch against the Cubs. Steele further said the stadium "erupted" when Skenes recorded his first strikeout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When he was walking out to start his bullpen, like, I mean, the place just erupted. And like, I hadn't even like walked out of the dugout yet and like, I could hear it. So, I mean, it was pretty special. It just kinda takes you back to that Strasburg debut,” Justin Steele said.

The Cubs pitcher was surprised at the energy in the stadium as fans eagerly awaited despite the rain.

“There was a ton of energy around the stadium that day. Fans were there early and it was raining like all morning. And then we went into a long rain delay and we stayed at the field for pretty much all day," Steele said.

Justin Steele was glad to be a part of the game in which Skenes debuted

Justin Steele has gone down to the mound several times in his career, but the one with Paul Skenes' MLB debut is sure to be a memorable one. Steele was glad to be a part of the same in which Skenes pitched for the first time in the majors.

Steele said that he found it cool to be a part of it and experience it firsthand. He further said it was something he would always remember.

Steele pitched 13.1 innings this season and holds a 4.73 ERA. The pitcher has 11 strikeouts with a 0-0 record and a WHIP of 1.20. The Cubs have added some extra power to their starting rotation on Steele's return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback