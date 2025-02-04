“The plan A is to get Alex Bregman” – Tigers insider reveals Detroit’s bold push to land ex-Astros 3B

Despite signing Jack Flaherty and Gleyber Torres, the Detroit Tigers remain involved in the pursuit of Alex Bregman. The third baseman, who formerly played for current Tigers manager AJ Hinch, has been on their radar all offseason.

On Tuesday's episode of Foul Territory, Tigers insider Cody Stavenhagen said (2:55):

"I don't think they're done. I think a right-handed bat is a priority one way or another. Bregman's obviously the big fish. And I think they've shaped a lot of their off-season around staying in the Alex Bregman pursuit."

Stavenhagen said he believes they have a chance to get Bregman even now, though he wonders if they'll pivot if Bregman signs with the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, or someone else.

He added:

"[Maybe] a platoon guy like Randal Grichuk, or maybe you circle back to the Nolan Arenado idea. The plan A, I think, is to get Bregman. But there's a strong argument they need a right-handed bat regardless to really strengthen this lineup."

If they don't land Bregman, the MLB insider thinks Arenado could be a pivot. He's been available in trade talks this offseason, and Stavenhagen wondered if he was on Detroit's radar as a backup.

Tigers insider ponders what Alex Bregman deal could look like

If the Detroit Tigers sign Alex Bregman, it won't be at his asking price. That has caused hesitancy in all MLB teams interested in him, which is why he's still available a week or so before Spring Training begins.

Alex Bregman is on the Tigers' radar (Imagn)

Cody Stavenhagen said on Foul Territory that the length of the contract could be a huge "sticking point" in the negotiations.

"Are they going to go six, seven? I don't know. I think if they were willing to go six or seven years, maybe this would have been done a long time ago, but they'd probably prefer to get them on a shorter-term deal," Stavenhagen said. (5:00)

But on the other hand, he doesn't think anyone's going to be able to sign Bregman for just two or three years. He speculated about a five-year deal with opt-outs, noting that it would help bridge the gap between the team and Bregman.

