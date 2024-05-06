"The plays he’s made" - Dodgers President Andrew Friedman believes in Mookie Betts' shortstop abilities

There had been a lot of shuffling within the Dodgers team before the current season had started. One of the biggest moves was shifting star outfielder Mookie Betts to shortstop.

Betts was an outfielder and not an infielder. The only reason he was moved to shortstop was because Gavin Lux was struggling with his throwing accuracy in spring training. However, Dodgers President Andrew Friedman is confident that the star player will stay at shortstop till the MLB trade deadline.

“Yeah, I would,” he says. “With how quickly he has taken to it, the plays he’s made. The last piece is syncing up his body on various throws that are just different than what he’s done,” said Andrew Friedman, as per the Orange County Register.

Friedman’s confidence in Betts is understandable. He has shown phenomenal performance till now. As a shortstop in just 25 games, he has a fielding percentage of (.957) and also has 30 putouts and 59 assists. As a batter, he has an on-base percentage of (.481) and a batting average of (.377).

The numbers show that Betts has somehow mastered the shortstop position. It is easy for Friedman to predict that he will stay in the position till the trade begins as he is one of the few players who has the vision to fully perfect the task they are given.

Mookie Betts says he's ready for any position

Mookie Betts is known for his adaptability. He said that no matter what position he is in, he just wants to show his elite form to others.

“If there’s changes made and I have to move back to second or wherever, that’s fine, I don’t care. I just want to win. If it is permanent, I’m prepared for that too,” said Mookie Betts, as per the Orange County Register.

His previous performance at different positions and general athleticism suggest that he can handle the challenge.

