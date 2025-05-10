"The Pope has cursed you": Fans react to Cubs' latest loss with humor and despair 

The Chicago Cubs lost their third straight game, including Friday's series opener against the New York Mets. This comes at a time when it was proven that the Cubs weren't the Chicago team that newly elected Pope Leo XIV was a fan of. Instead, he is a fan of the White Sox, as revealed by his brother, John Provest.

After another disappointing outing from the Cubs —falling 7-2 to the Mets — frustrated fans coped the only way they know how on social media: with jokes, blame and full-blown superstition:

“The Pope has cursed you for falsely claiming he is a Cubs fan. You shall never win again,” one fan wrote.

It was only a matter of time before other fans also chimed in on this.

A Brewers fan added:

“As a @Brewers fan, we can only hope... but the Crew needs to get healthy, start winning, and not get hosed by the umpires.”

Meanwhile, White Sox haters couldn’t resist joining the pile-on.

One fan mocked the South Side club saying:

“So maybe then we'll be just as bad as the White Sux.”

Some Cubs fans showed they still had a sense of humor, even in defeat, as one fan acknowledged the team’s recent skid with:

“Jokes on you — they were losing before the Pope took over.”

Others lamented the Cubs’ struggles with a bit more resignation. One fan said:

“That and the Mets own the Cubbies… I fear you’re right.”

Even some turned to divine intervention, with another fan chiming in:

“From your mouth to God’s ears via a dude in the Vatican.”

One user stirred the pot with a cheeky jab:

“Where is the ‘real Chicago team’? Certainly is not the Cubs either.”

If not Cubs, where does Pope Leo XIV's baseball loyalty lie?

Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago, Illinois, and after he was elected as the first pope from the United States to lead the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world, speculations were on the rise as to which Chicago-based team his loyalty was.

Pope Leo XIV's brother, John Provest, revealed that the new Pope was a lifelong White Sox fan during an interview with WGN.

"He was always a Sox fan,” John told WGN-TV.

The White Sox were elated to know that Pope Leo XIV was one of their own, and as a heartfelt gesture, they sent a hat and a jersey to him at the Vatican.

