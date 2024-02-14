"The proof is going to be in the pudding" - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone outlines aims for his team after harrowing 2023 campaign

Although he is objectively one of the most successful modern managers, Aaron Boone took a beating at the hands of Yankees fans last season. His 500th managerial victory in September was drowned out by mounting frustration within the fanbase.

Despite narrowly missing out on their first last-place divisional finish since 1990, Yankees management were clear about their intent to keep Boone around. At a press conference on February 14, the 50-year old manager outlined his goals and expectations for the season ahead.

"Aaron Boone: The proof is going to be in the pudding." - YES Network

In a rather sober tone, Aaron Boone referenced the failings of last season, claiming that the "proof is going to be in the pudding" regarding his team's performance this season. Fully aware of the trials of last season, Boone reinforced the notion that actions speak louder than words.

A former MLB player who spent time with the Yankees and Cincinnati Reds, 2023 was the only losing season for Boone since he took the reigns of the team in 2018. However, with his contract expiring in 2024, and a club option on the table for 2025, this season is going to need to be better for the New York Yankees.

"2023 PItchingNinja Award for Best Imitation of an Umpire. Winner: Aaron Boone/Laz Díaz" - Rob Friedman

Not one to shy away from emotion, Aaron Boone led all MLB managers in ejections last year, with six in total. Notwithstanding the dying days of the 2023 season, Boone has remained consistently popular with Yankees fans throughout his tenure.

A large part of his team's failure last season came down to the Yankees' big bats. Anthony Rizzo went 45 days without a home run, Aaron Judge spent two months on the IL, and former MVP Giancarlo Stanton batted a career-worst .191. In all, the Yankees' .228 batting average was 29th in MLB last year, ahead of only the Oakland Athletics' figure.

Aaron Boone will have to get even more intense in 2024

Regardless of whether you approve of Boone's effect on the Yankees, the age-old adage that you cannot fire players holds true. If one of baseball's highest-spending teams cannot find a way to drastically improve in 2023, then Boone will be one of the very first individuals to bear the brunt. Conversely, if the Yankees can return to their former dominance, Aaron Boone will be among the first to be lauded.

