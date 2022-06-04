"The real creative genius behind my account" - Derek Jeter discloses the mastermind behind his new Instagram account

Yesterday, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter disclosed the mastermind behind his new Instagram account, and it is none other than his eldest daughter, Bella Raine Jeter, who is about to turn five years old this August. Jeter posted a photo on Instagram where Bella is seen shooting with a smartphone while the studio lights are focusing on the All-Star. It makes Bella Raine Jeter one of the youngest social media managers in the world. How adorable!

"The real creative genius behind my account." - @ Derek Jeter

Hannah Jeter, the wife of Derek, gave birth to Bella Raine Jeter in August 2017.

"Baby Jeter arrives: Derek Jeter and wife, Hannah Jeter, welcome daughter." - @ Bob Nightengale

Even though Derek is officially retired from baseball, he is still living his best life. He's a family man with three kids and a fun-loving personality. If there's one thing we've learned from Derek, it's that being a girl dad seems like the most fun you could possibly have.

Derek Jeter with his family

Fans didn't shy away from showing love after Derek Jeter posted the name of the creative genius behind his Gram

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Fans love getting sneak peeks of their favorite players' personal lives.

MLB fans are no different than fans of other sports. They love getting a glimpse into the lives of their favorite players with photos and videos taken by their families and friends. Besides, they love interacting with the athletes they look up to. Giving them the content they crave is a sure-shot way to grow their Instagram following.

When Derek Jeter unveiled the name responsible for his Instagram success within three days of stepping foot into the social media scene, MLB fans poured out their love in the comment section.

Fans leaves comments on Derek's post.

Yolander Landi Nicholas commented, "Awwww🥰😍😘so sweet!❤️❤️❤️"

Rob Maeurer commented, "You already know. This gorgeous little one will make you more famous than a Kardashian on here."

Fans cannot stop praising Derek's daughter for being the brain behind his Instagram account.

Diane Castro commented, "These kids are way better at technology than we are!"

Dwayne Reaves said, "She is our future! Always let her be the genius!"

From talking about how his life changed when he got the call from the New York Yankees to announcing his upcoming documentary, "The Captain" (releasing on June 8), Jeter is successfully keeping followers hooked. Plus, Jeter also held a Q&A session and communicated with the fans. Overall, MLB fans are loving the updates.

