At the start of the 2023 season, Gerrit Cole knew that he would have his hands full. Despite picking up some fresh talent for the starting rotation in the offseason, a flurry of early-season injuries left the Bombers shorthanded on the mound.

Originally, it looked as though Gerrit Cole would have no problem picking up the slack. In the month of April, the 34-year old went 4-0, amassing an ERA of just 1.30, and struck out 33 batters over 34 innings.

However, the warmer weather of May has brought on an ugly stretch for Gerrit Cole. As MLB analyst Jared Carrabis pointed out in a recent post, Cole's ERA has jumped to 5.67 over his past 5 starts, and he has allowed 8 home runs over his past 6 starts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Gerrit Cole didn’t allow a home run over his first 7 starts. He’s allowed 8 home runs over his last 5 starts with a 5.67 ERA. The FIP is actually worse (6.47). He’s allowed two bombs a start in all but one outing since May 7 and has given up 5 ER in three of his last 5 starts. Gerrit Cole didn’t allow a home run over his first 7 starts. He’s allowed 8 home runs over his last 5 starts with a 5.67 ERA. The FIP is actually worse (6.47). He’s allowed two bombs a start in all but one outing since May 7 and has given up 5 ER in three of his last 5 starts.

"Gerrit Cole didn’t allow a home run over his first 7 starts. He’s allowed 8 home runs over his last 5 starts with a 5.67 ERA. The FIP is actually worse (6.47). He’s allowed two bombs a start in all but one outing since May 7 and has given up 5 ER in three of his last 5 starts." - Jared Carrabis

Fans were quick to comment under Carrabis' inflammatory post. Cole has finished in the top ten in Cy Young voting every season since 2018, but his recent stats would suggest differently.

Joey @DJLeMVP



Whatever it is please stop, I love my ace too much @Jared_Carrabis Jared I think you have something to do with thisWhatever it is please stop, I love my ace too much @Jared_Carrabis Jared I think you have something to do with thisWhatever it is please stop, I love my ace too much

Although there was widespread acknowledgement of Cole's woes, several fans were sure to highlight the fact that slumps happen. Many commenters appeared to beleive that Cole's raw talent will get him through this ugly stretch.

BQ (Brendan Q) @BrendanQ_1999 @Jared_Carrabis Not what you want. I believe he'll turn it around, though. He's still one of the best pitchers in baseball. @Jared_Carrabis Not what you want. I believe he'll turn it around, though. He's still one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Mr. Never Miss A Game @NamethatYank @Jared_Carrabis Regardless 8 hrs is very low on the list this year. There’s atleast 20 starters that have given up more. @Jared_Carrabis Regardless 8 hrs is very low on the list this year. There’s atleast 20 starters that have given up more.

Gerrit Cole is not the only pitcher in the MLB whose April statistics fail to measure up to his May numbers. Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale, who is attempting to compete in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John, has posted a May ERA of 2.42 to coincide with a 3-0 record over that period of time. The 34-year old left hander had an ERA of 6.75 in the month of April.

Despite the recent downtick in his pitching indicators, Gerrit Cole is still having a fairly decent season. The California native boasts a 6-0 record alongside an ERA of 2.93. Cole led the MLB in ERA, posting a 2.50 figure whilst a member of the Houston Astros in 2019.

Tyler @TSmith363 @Jared_Carrabis What happened to him? It was expected he’d come down to earth a bit after an outstanding April but he crash landed. @Jared_Carrabis What happened to him? It was expected he’d come down to earth a bit after an outstanding April but he crash landed.

Gerrit Cole's pitching woes could have come at a worse time for the Yankees

With pitchers Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino looking poised to come back to the lineup soon, the New York Yankees will be able to supplement the struggling Cole with fresher arms. Luckily for the team, they were able to avail themselves of Cole's brilliance in April, when there were fewer extra arms around for the club to fall back on.

Poll : 0 votes