"The rumors are true. I'm coming back for one more" - Albert Pujols confirms that he will participate in the 2022 All-Star Home Run Derby

St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols confirmed the rumors and announced his plans to participate in the Home Run Derby. Pujols is in the last season of his career. He was selected to the All-Star Game by Major League Baseball for his illustrious career.

Albert Pujols @PujolsFive The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood! The rumors are true. I’m back for one more Home Run Derby. See you in Hollywood! https://t.co/H97IEIXAJ5

This makes the All-Star week at Dodger Stadium even more exciting. Watching a legend finish his career with a proper sendoff is always great to see. Pujols' impact on the game is undeniable. He's a player the likes of whom we may never see again.

This will be the fourth Home Run Derby that Pujols has competed in. The legend has yet to win the contest in his previous three attempts. Maybe he can put on a show one more time under the bright lights.

Albert Pujols bio

Pujols is honored by the Atlanta Braves crowd earlier this season during a St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves game.

Pujols' 11-year stretch with the Cardinals will go down as one of the most dominant reigns of hitting in the history of the game. Pujols is in his last season at the age of 42. We will see if he can produce one more magical moment on the big stage.

Albert Pujols was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft. He made his major league debut on April 2, 2001, for the Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies.

Pujols' stats are up there with some of the greatest ever to play the game. Over the course of his 21-year career, Pujols has compiled 3,331 hits, 685 home runs, 2,170 RBIs, and a .296 batting average.

Pujols' best years came while with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2001-2011. During this time, he had 2,073 hits, 445 home runs, 1,329 RBIs, and a .328 batting average. This goes along with 10 All-Star appearances, three MVPs, the Rookie of the Year Award, six Silver Sluggers, and two Gold Gloves.

Simply put, Pujols is an all-time great. It will be a privilege to see someone as legendary as he is compete in the Home Run Derby one last time.

