"The season is back on" "It's about d**n time!" - Toronto Blue Jays fans relieved by team's close win over Cleveland Guardians, Jays snap three-game losing streak

The Toronto Blue Jays snapped their three-game losing streak this afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 2-1. The team is now 61-51 and are 9.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.

Today's close win for the Toronto Blue Jays was critical. They are now tied with the Seattle Mariners for the first Wild Card spot in the AL.

"SLAM THAT DOOR! FINAL: #BlueJays 2, Guardians 1" - BlueJays

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the Blue Jay victory. One fan thinks the season is back after this afternoon's win. The team certainly has the talent to go the distance in 2022. Winning a tight game against a potential playoff team gives fans a boost of confidence.

Fans were thrilled with the outcome of today's game because it felt to them like an eternity since the Jays last won. The Blue Jays are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. It's a tough stretch for a team that has playoff aspirations.

Fans are hoping that a winning streak can start for the team.

The Blue Jays' two runs came via a home run. Matt Chapman got things started for the team by blasting his 23rd homer of the season off Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie.

"Matty C you later" - BlueJays

The second home run for the Blue Jays came off the bat of slugger Teoscar Hernandez. This was his 17th home run of the season.

"He's in scoring position when standing at Te' plate" - BlueJays

One fan thinks the two home runs saved the team from another loss. Blue Jays pitching was solid, but outside of the two home runs, the offense struggled.

It was a huge win to snap the losing streak for the Blue Jays.

Fans are happy with the win, but the offense has reason for concern. The team has only scored three runs in the past two games combined.

LeonMcManjiaHolm @NickolaiKipper @BlueJays Lineup has only scored 3 runs and gotten 9 hits over the past 18 innings so more pitching performances like this will be needed. The scoring has dried right up. @BlueJays Lineup has only scored 3 runs and gotten 9 hits over the past 18 innings so more pitching performances like this will be needed. The scoring has dried right up.

Overall, it was a nice win for the Toronto Blue Jays as they evened up the series with the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will face off in the rubbermatch tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:37 p.m. EDT. Following tomorrow's matchup, the Blue Jays will face AL East rivals Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series in Toronto.

