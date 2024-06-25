"The Sho goes on"; "Just give him MVP already" - Dodgers fans ecstatic as Shohei Ohtani is named NL Player of the Week for second time this year 

Los Angeles Dodgers' $700 million offseason acquisition Shohei Ohtani was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday. This is the second time he achieved the award this year since joining the Dodgers back in December.

It has been a bad time for the Dodgers recently in terms of injuries, as three of their top stars Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler were all placed on the Injured List.

However, it seems Ohtani has covered the whole left by Mookie Betts in the lead-off hitter position. The Japanese two-way sensation has been nothing short of phenomenal since he started playing in that position, as some would say he seems like a natural there.

In the last week, Ohtani has played a total of six games and in 24 at-bats, has eight runs, 11 hits, four home runs, 11 RBIs, six walks and two strikeouts.

Following the news of him being the NL Player of this week, Dodgers fans have been pretty ecstatic. Many took to social media to show their support for the Japanese star:

"THE SHO GOES ON," - one fan wrote.

"Just give him MVP already,"- a second fan wrote.

"He deserve it," - a third fan wrote.

"Shohei is the pride of the Japanese people," - another fan commented.

"The greatest sho on Earth," - another fan added.

"He has endeavoured. No one can imitate it,"- another fan said.

Dave Roberts praises Shohei Ohtani for his top-shelf performance this season

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has praised Shohei Ohtani for his lead-leading, top-shelf performances so far this season. With extraordinary performances since the start of this regular season, the Japanese DH is currently leading the NL's race of hitting, home runs and runs driven:

"[Ohtani] is leading the league in hitting, leading the league in home runs, he’s right there in runs driven in -- it’s pretty special. The last few weeks, there just hasn’t been a player better," Roberts said on Ohtani.

Since moving to MLB in 2018, the Japanese two-way sensation has also been named the AL MVP twice during his days with the LA Angels. The star is currently being named as one of the top contenders to win the AL MVP this year.