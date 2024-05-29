"The starters set the tone" - Dave Roberts reflects on Dodgers sweeping off Mets in doubleheader after 5-game losing streak

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts voiced praise on his team, especially starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone, after sweeping the NY Mets in a doubleheader at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Monday's game 2 was postponed to Tuesday after pouring rain in the Queens. The three-game series concludes on Wednesday night.

In the postgame interview after sealing the doubleheader sweep, Roberts reflected on getting out of a five-game slump as he praised Glasnow and Stone, who pitched deep into the games to seal a series win:

"It was huge. Both guys were fantastic today, and you know Glas giving us seven innings was very efficient and got some double plays, which was huge.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He (Glasnow) had a little cramp thing going on in his left calf, so just didn't want to push it, but I think the relievers did their job in the first game, and then second game, Gavin (Stone) was fantastic."

Continuing his praise for Stone, Roberts said:

"I though he and Austin (Barnes) were in lock step all night long and didn't threaten at all, got a lot of quick outs. His (Stone's) command with the fastball, the bottom of the zone was good all night long, mixing a lot of changeups, you know good to see him get through seven. ... The starters set the tone."

Take a look at Roberts praising the starting pitching, bullpen and the team's overall offensive performance in the doubleheader:

Expand Tweet

It was an overall team performance by the Dodgers to seal off a series win against the NY Mets at Citi Field, ending their five-game losing streak in the regular season.

Dodgers fought valiantly to sweep the Mets in doubleheader

Freddie Freeman started proceedings with the bat for the Dodgers in Game 1. He raked in three hits and drove in three runs, while the other two RBIs came off Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor. Tyler Glasnow pitched for seven innings, gave up two runs and struck out eight hitters to cap off a win in game 1.

The stars for game 2 of the doubleheader were Will Smith and Miguel Vargas, who smashed a solo home run each, while the third run was driven in by Miguel Rojas. Gavin Stone and the gang shut out the NY Mets in their home to sweep the Mets in the double header ahead of the series finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback