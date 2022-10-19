The New York Yankees have defeated the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Divisional Series and will move on in the postseason. This was the expected result when the five-game series began, but few predicted it would take all five games. The Cleveland Guardians put up a tremendous effort and brought the series to a winner-take-all game.

The New York Yankees have been one of the top teams in the MLB all season. Seeing them struggle was a surprise. This was due, in part, to the struggles Aaron Judge faced this series. However, when the team needed him most, he launched a home run in the last game of the series.

It's been a long series for Yankees fans, and their jubilation comes as no surprise.

This was the first playoff series win for the New York Yankees in what they hope is an extended playoff run. With the team they have built, only one series win would be seen as a failure. Team leaders like Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge will do everything in their power to avoid that fate.

The team and their fans know how big the next series will be against the Houston Astros. The extended series against the Cleveland Guardians works to the benefit of the Astros. The teams look very different now, but the animosity between the fan bases is identical.

Astros fans are showing no signs of fear or apprehension ahead of this matchup. With good reason; they dominated the regular-season matchups as well as lead the American League in wins. The Houston Astros match up well against any team in the MLB, including the New York Yankees.

Now, after winning the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees will turn their focus to the Houston Astros.

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Five

It has been a long build-up to a playoff series between the Yankees and the Houston Astros. Both teams know what it takes to go all the way, but the Astros have done it more recently.

This should be an American League Championship Series for the ages, and the winner will be battle tested. Whoever comes out of the AL has a tremendous shot at winning the World Series.

