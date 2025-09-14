"The teammate I’ve always needed" - Blake Snell pays sweet birthday tribute to wife Haeley; Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée swoons over Dodgers ace's gesture

LA Dodgers ace Blake Snell left no stone unturned while celebrating the special day of the love of his life. Snell is married to Haeley and the couple are parents to son Kaedyn, born in June 2024, another son, born in August and their three pet dogs.On Saturday, Snell posted three photos in a birthday post for Haeley. In the first picture, the couple is sitting closely with their son (whose face is scratched to maintain privacy) in the Dodgers clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. The next photo was them posing in casual outfits in front of their residence. The final photo captures both of them from behind, walking while holding hand in hand.Snell accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption dedicated to Haeley:&quot;Happy birthday shordy, the love of my life, the foundation of our beautiful family, the mother to our incredible boys and the teammate I’ve always needed in my life 💕&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral Dodgers' wife and girlfriends made their way into the comments section to wish Haeley on her birthday. Among them, fellow Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan Murphy, was impressed by Snell's heartfelt message for Haeley. Meghan commented:&quot;Awww tender Blake 💞&quot;Comments sectionBlake Snell and Haeley welcomes second son last monthBlake Snell and Haeley went from being a three-member family to four after the couple welcomed their second son in August. Haeley announced the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of the baby with both fingers of Snell and Haeley softly embracing the newborn.&quot;welcome to the world, our little love,&quot; she wrote in the caption.Snell wrote, &quot;Noah&quot; in the comments section, suggesting it might be the name of their baby.Snell was placed on the paternity list around that time by the Dodgers to support Haeley and be present for the birth. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update, saying Haeley and the newborn are well.Meanwhile, on the baseball front, Snell, who missed almost all of the first half, returned after the All-Star break and has looked like a dominant pitcher. In nine starts, the southpaw has gone 4-4 along with a 2.79 ERA.