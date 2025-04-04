The TEX Gala goes full western as Corey Seager, Joc Pederson’s wives and other Rangers star's partners arrive in stunning cowboy-themed outfits

Baseball is back, and the Texas Rangers have wasted no time getting in the groove of things. Through their first seven games, they have compiled a 5-2 record early this season.

They also have not wasted any time giving back to the community. They held their fifth annual TEX Gala through their team's foundation. The event was held on April 3 at the stadium, and the players certainly dressed to impress.

Nearly every member of the organization came out and dressed to the nines. They embraced their cowboy culture with some great western-themed outfits.

Corey Seager and Marcus Semian wore more of a relaxed Western look. They were accompanied by their wives, Madisyn and Tarah. Manager Bruce Bochy was also there with his wife, Kim.

Many other players like Jake Burger and Joc Pederson brought out their inner cowboy with fun cowboy hats. There is no denying this group knew the assignment before heading to the event.

Outside of getting up close and personal with the Rangers players, those in attendance were treated to a fun night. They had dinner, a cocktail hour, and a performance by country music star Thomas Rhett capped off the night.

Those in attendance were also able to bid on some great items for a good cause. There was a trip to New York to see the Rangers take on the New York Yankees. There was also a VVIP experience at Globe Life Field for auction.

The Rangers got back on their horses after an embarrassing loss to the Reds

Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds (Photo via IMAGN)

The Rangers took a beating from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. They lost the game 14-3 after Elly De La Cruz had a monster night at the plate with his new torpedo bat.

Despite giving up 14 runs, Texas was able to keep Cincinnati's bats quiet the next two games. They were able to shut them out by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday and Wednesday to win the series.

Pitching was elite over these two games. The staff combined to give up just seven hits while striking out 18 batters. The two wins have put them in first place in the division, but it is quite a close race early.

Texas has come out and gotten the season started on the right foot. They will look to continue to push on and make up for a disappointing 2024 season.

