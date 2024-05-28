“The thing that affected me the most” – Shohei Ohtani shares mental strain caused by ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

Yet again, Shohei Ohtani has continued to prove why he is arguably the best player in the MLB. The two-time American League MVP has not skipped a beat since moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, delivering arguably his most impressive season at the plate.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Shohei Ohtani just hit one of the most effortless triples I’ve ever seen. It’s a pleasure watching this man play baseball. @MLBONFOX" - @DodgersNation

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Through 53 games this season, Shohei Ohtani has posted an excellent .336 batting average with 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. The new Los Angeles Dodgers superstar appears unstoppable on the field in such as way that it would be surprising to learn that he was battling his own issues behind the scenes.

Ohtani spoke to the media prior to Monday's matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets was postponed. The superstar addressed the mental stress that bothered him after the Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal and theft came to light.

“The thing that affected me the most is just being able to sleep well," Shohei Ohtani told reporters through his translator on Monday. "I also came to realize that how I feel off the field mentally shouldn't affect my abilities," he continued, sharing the confidence he has to play at an elite level regardless of what is happening around him.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani was asked how the gambling scandal surrounding his former translator, Ippei Mizuhara, affected him: "I realized that how I feel off the field, mentally, shouldn't affect my abilities." - @SNYtv

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter faces over 30 years in prison

In one of the biggest MLB news stories in recent years, Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been a the forefront of an illegal gambling scandal. As part of the scandal, Mizuhara allegedly stole an estimated $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star in an attempt to cover some of his losses.

According to the Department of Justice, Ohtani's interpreter has agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud. As a result, Ippei Mizuhara could face up to 33 years in prison for his role in the alleged crimes. It has been a fall from grace for the once-beloved interepter.

Given the amount of money that was allegedly stolen from the two-time MVP, it is a testament to his dedication to the sport and his abilities on the field to be able to perform at his level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback