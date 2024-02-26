The Los Angeles Angels gave Shohei Ohtani’s No. 17 jersey to new player Hunter Dozier, surprising analysts and fans alike. Ohtani, who left for the Dodgers in search of playoff success, had his once-sacred number given to a player that many baseball fans consider is lacking in quality and skills.

Analyst John Buhler has given his opinion on the swap, clearly stating his dissatisfaction and empathy for Angels fans.

"For the Halos to give away Ohtani's once sacred No. 17 to quite literally the worst player in baseball in Hunter Dozier shows us that the only thing the Angels are winning anytime soon is The Angeleno Spite Wars." - John Buhler

The Los Angeles Angels’ choice to give away Ohtani’s jersey may not seem important, but it highlights the Angels’ organizational flaws and how hard it is for them to stay ahead in the league. The team has not seen playoff action since Ohtani’s arrival, which is highlighted by a uniform change to a player who has suffered difficulties in his career.

The move raised concerns about the Angels' ability to keep key players and create a winning culture. Mike Trout’s number 27 is still untouchable, but Ohtani’s departure and the following jersey switch show how baseball allegiances change quickly. Ohtani, who has his entire 30s ahead of him, will most likely do so by wearing Dodger blue for the remainder of his career while wearing the No. 17.

Giving Dozier Ohtani’s number sends the wrong message to the Angels fans.

The jersey swap might seem insignificant, however, it sends the wrong message to the fans. Even though they had stellar players like Shohei Ohtani and Trout at the same time, the team had a hard time reaching the playoffs. The decision to release Ohtani, combined with the jersey-transfer to Dozier, indicates that the organization does not have enough strategic planning and foresight.

Los Angeles Angels Photo Day

Fans and analysts like Buhler are clearly upset, and social media has been abuzz over the absurdity of Dozier wearing Ohtani’s number. To many, Ohtani is believed to be one of the best players to ever wear the Angels jersey, in contrast to Dozier, who was recently DFA’d by the Kansas City Royals.

This jersey saga serves as a metaphor for how fans have responded to the Angels' decisions as they get ready for the 2023 MLB season. While Dozier now wears No. 17, the prevailing belief is that the Angels require more than symbolic jersey changes to restore their place in baseball’s hierarchy.

