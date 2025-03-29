"The only time the Padres will see themselves on a ring": Fans react to Dodgers’ 2024 World Series Ring design

The LA Dodgers started the Shohei Ohtani era with a bang, winning the 2024 World Series. After signing several big names, including Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers were always the favorites to win the Fall Classic Title.

Their postseason journey involved an NLDS thriller with the San Diego Padres, followed by taking down the New York Mets in the NLCS and finally the New York Yankees to win the World Series.

On Friday, the details of the World Series ring were shared on the internet.

Fans are losing their minds over its stunning design, which has a combination of gold, diamonds, sapphires and other hidden details.

“That ring is impressive with all those diamonds. Imagine a second ring for this season.” – @JKLM0521.

“Simple and detailed. Well done.” – @LEOvSOL.

One fan took a jibe at the Padres, who continue to come up short in October.

“The only time the Padres will see themselves on a ring.” – @worldofwreck

“Damn, that’s one of the best sports championship ring designs I’ve seen.” – @nothingburger89.

Intricate details of Dodgers 2024 World Series ring

The Dodgers' 2024 World Series ring was designed by official championship ring partner, Jostens. The masterpiece has intricate details, paying tribute to the team and the city of LA.

Key features of the 2024 Dodgers World Series ring are as follows:

Important details of the ring

The iconic Dodgers’ "LA" logo is set in 34 sapphires, a tribute to legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

8 diamonds on the top symbolize the 8 World Series championships won by the Dodgers.

The words "World Champions" are proudly displayed.

Los Angeles-themed engravings

The Dodger Stadium sign is included, a nod to the home of the team and its fans.

Palm trees, a signature of LA’s landscape, are also engraved into the ring.

The sunburst design represents the sunny weather of Los Angeles.

Personalized touch

Each player's name and number are engraved on the side.

The inside of the band contains the player’s unique signature.

A historic tribute

The years 1883 and 2024 are engraved inside the ring, marking the Dodgers’ 142 seasons of existence.

