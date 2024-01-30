"The true criminals are Gene Orza, Donald Fehr & Bud Selig. Investigate them" - When Jose Canseco called out MLB's top brass in front of Congress

There may be no more polarizing figures in MLB history than Jose Canseco. One of the most electrifying players of his era, the former slugger was also one of its most reviled. Known for his larger-than-life persona (and biceps), Canseco will forever find his name in baseball's history books for being the one who opened the public's eyes to the Steroid Era.

"No one compares to Jose Canseco though he was so juiced he looked like a cartoon character!" - @TheFakeSith

The former Oakland A's superstar is more famous for his role in exposing the rampant usage of performance-enhancing drugs during the 80s and 90s. Jose Canseco gave up the names of a number of players who were using steroids during this time.

In his infamous book, Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, Canseco revealed the steroid usage of some of the era's biggest stars. Some of the players he named were his former teammates Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, and Jason Giambi.

The controversial outfielder did not stop only at those players. During a 2005 appearance before Congress Jose turned the attention to a number of prominent figures in the MLB, including Donald Fehr & Bud Selig. In front of Congress, the former Oakland Athletics star said, "The true criminals are Gene Orza, Donald Fehr & Bud Selig. Investigate them."

“Bud Selig is the most pathetical, hypocritical human being I’ve ever seen in my life. Of course he knew steroids were in baseball.” Jose Canseco is NOT holding back w/ @DamonBruce, @RattoIndy & @thekosky" - @957thegame

Jose Canseco's revelation forever tarnished the careers of several superstars

Jose Canseco's revelation in his book not only hurt his reputation but also those of several of the game's biggest stars of the era. Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, and Jason Giambi were never seen the same again in the eyes of fans. Giambi and McGwire both later admitted to using steroids during their playing days.

"Rafael Palmeiro. Dude has 569 home runs AND 3,020 hits and can NEVER get into the Hall of Fame. Ultimate steroid guy MLB." - @parkerandtheman

Former Texas Rangers superstar Rafael Palmeiro repeatedly denied the use of performance-enhancing drugs but eventually tested positive. He was subsequently suspended by the MLB. All three players have not been elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame due to their steroid usage.

