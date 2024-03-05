"The Vegas Opera House?" - MLB fans throw shade after viewing the updated Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark renderings 

On Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics unveiled their plans for a new ballpark in Las Vegas. The stadium is expected to be built on the famous Las Vegas Strip and has a unique look.

In the renderings, it is proposed that the stadium will seat 33,000 fans and will have a fixed roof and tiered seating. The ballpark will also feature the largest cable-net glass window, per Las Vegas Review Journal's Mick Akers.

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) will serve as the design team, while HNTB will be the sports/hospitality designer and architect. The stadium is expected to be a $1.5 billion project.

There are also plans for an 18,000-square-foot jumbotron, making it the largest in the league. However, baseball fans are not too impressed after seeing the updated renderings.

"The Vegas Opera House?" one fan posted.

"That green roof is foul" another fan posted.

The project is expected to take years to complete. The Tropicana Hotel, the site where the ballpark is to be built, is closing down on April 2. Construction is expected to begin in April 2025.

Diving into the Athletics' new renderings

To start off, the Athletics' new renderings include a sparkling lot big enough to fit 2,5000 spots. There will also be a three-acre plaza that will lead directly to the stadium.

Fans will have a great view of the stadium's unique roof while making their way up to the stadium. The roof's design has five overlapping layers and is inspired by additional baseball pennants. It will block all direct sunlight and let in all soft sunlight.

The plans for the largest cable-net glass window will allow fans to view the famous Las Vegas Strip. The Strip will serve as the stadium's backdrop, making for some interesting views.

The ballpark will be built on 35 acres and will be a shared space. There are hopes of building a new hotel-casino on the remaining acreage. More details of the project will be released in the upcoming months.

As for the current team, they will play their games at the Oakland Coliseum this season. However, they still have to find a home for the 2025 season and beyond until their ballpark is complete.

Salt Lake City is a possible suitor to house the team next season. Another possible stadium the team can play at is Sutter Health Park, the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.

