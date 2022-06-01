"The verdict is in... that home run was robbed", "The passing of the MVP torch" - Baseball world reacts to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge robbing Shohei Ohtani of a home run

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are hosting the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium tonight. It's a faceoff between two of the best teams in baseball.

The first inning saw one of the best plays of the year happen between two of the best players in baseball. Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate and launched a towering fly ball in the direction of Aaron Judge.

"99 show time." - @ Yankees

Judge jumped up and snagged Ohtani's ball right out of the air to keep the score tied at 0-0.

Baseball world reacts to Aaron Judge home run-saving catch

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the Aaron Judge catch. Let's check out some of the best reactions to one of the best plays of the year.

The first reaction came from a fan saying that Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks would not have made that play.

"@Yankees Hicks doesn't make that play" - @ Marty

Another fan said that it was both a great hit and a great catch by the two superstar players.

JJCTroy @JJCTroy @Yankees Miraculous hit, miraculous catch. Two outstanding players. This is baseball. @Yankees Miraculous hit, miraculous catch. Two outstanding players. This is baseball.

"@Yankees Miraculous hit, miraculous catch. Two outstanding players. This is baseball." - @ JJCTroy

One fan thinks that Aaron Hicks should never see the field again after the great play by Judge in centerfield.

"Im late but AARON HICKS SHOULD NEVER SEE THE FIELD AGAIN" - @ Jonny's Lasagna

A New York Yankees fan thinks that the catch was a passing of the MVP torch. Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP last year, and it appears that Judge is on his way to winning his first ever MVP if he keeps the pace up.

"The passing of the mvp torch" - @ Trey Canevari

One fan said that the verdict stated that the home run was indeed robbed. The fan made a pretty clever joke.

"The verdict is in... that home run was robbed" - @ Joe Malts

Barstool Sports reacted to the home run by saying that being 6'7" has its perks.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



Being 6 foot 7 has its perks



@Starting9 Aaron Judge ROBS OhtaniBeing 6 foot 7 has its perks Aaron Judge ROBS OhtaniBeing 6 foot 7 has its perks @Starting9 https://t.co/dPnsF6fA9w

"Aaron Judge ROBS Ohtani Beign 6 foot 7 has its perks @Starting9" - @ Barstool Sports

Judge is off to a great year offensively, and this play will only better his case for the league’s MVP award. Judge is batting .309 with an MLB-leading 18 home runs and 37 RBIs. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

