"The visiting players walk by the door on the way to their batting cage" "We need this on a shirt ASAP!" - Baltimore Orioles foreshadow stark warning to rival clubs at the entrance of the clubhouse 

The Baltimore Orioles have really turned their organization around this year. A team that is usually found at the bottom of the barrel in Major League Baseball is currently competing for a Wild Card spot. In doing so, they have fully embraced their brand new slogan "Chaos Comin'."

The Baltimore Orioles did some work to their clubhouse to remind opposing teams what they're getting themselves into. The slogan "Chaos Comin'" is painted on the door that the visiting teams have to walk past to get to their batting cage. Along with the slogan, there's a new rendition of the Oriole wearing the home run chain the Orioles' players wear after hitting a homer.

Shawn Stepner @StepnerWMAR



This is what greets the



Whoaaaaa baby. After years of having the alternate ‘O’s’ logo on the main players entrance to the #Orioles clubhouse, it has a new look.This is what greets the #Orioles as they get to the ballpark.Whoaaaaa baby. After years of having the alternate ‘O’s’ logo on the main players entrance to the #Orioles clubhouse, it has a new look. This is what greets the #Orioles as they get to the ballpark. Whoaaaaa baby. https://t.co/kDNHk1W7E1

Shawn Stepner @StepnerWMAR And for what it’s worth, the visiting players walk by the door on the way to their batting cage. And for what it’s worth, the visiting players walk by the door on the way to their batting cage.

The new artwork is great for this young and scrappy team. Baltimore fans finally have a team they can take pride in. And just like the team, they have embraced the new slogan as well.

mackie7815 @mackie7815 @StepnerWMAR Things get fun and the intensity gets turned up on everything when the organization feels good things are coming. From clubhouse doors to the flame throwing closer’s entrance. Culture change in Baltimore. @StepnerWMAR Things get fun and the intensity gets turned up on everything when the organization feels good things are coming. From clubhouse doors to the flame throwing closer’s entrance. Culture change in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles have really shocked the baseball world this season. After finishing the year last in the American League East with a record of 52-110, Baltimore has done a complete 180. The Orioles currently have a 70-61 record and are a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the last AL Wild Card spot.

Clare Warnagiris @CWarnagiris @StepnerWMAR Aggressive Birds ! Don't hang back! It's September and every game is important. Post season is in sight! @StepnerWMAR Aggressive Birds ! Don't hang back! It's September and every game is important. Post season is in sight! https://t.co/T43lcmG6Z8

The Baltimore Orioles have gotten a fantastic season from their young core group of players. Cedric Mullins has proven to be a great lead-off hitter while excelling in the outfield. Mullins is a five-tool player with 29 stolen bases and 12 home runs on the year.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman go back-to-back to tie it up for the O’s! Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman go back-to-back to tie it up for the O’s! https://t.co/NRJ3tIwXAB

The Baltimore Orioles have a chance to make the postseason with the help of their young prospects

Oakland Athletics v Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore is led behind the plate by their number one draft pick from 2019, Adley Rutschman. Baltimore called up Adley in May of this year and the top prospect has not disappointed. Being a mainstay in the lineup since his debut, Rutschman has become a favorite among Baltimore pitchers.

SIS_Baseball @sis_baseball Not a lot of glory in pitch blocking, but let's salute the catchers who are best at it



Best pitch blockers in 2022

1. Austin Barnes

2. Alejandro Kirk

3. Michael Perez

4. Adley Rutschman

5. Tomas Nido

6. Austin Hedges



They all block 95-96% of potential wild pitches Not a lot of glory in pitch blocking, but let's salute the catchers who are best at itBest pitch blockers in 20221. Austin Barnes2. Alejandro Kirk3. Michael Perez4. Adley Rutschman5. Tomas Nido6. Austin HedgesThey all block 95-96% of potential wild pitches https://t.co/CcSBzRjfMl

Along with Adley, Baltimore also called up their next top prospect in Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles selected Henderson in the second round of the 2019 draft and promoted him this week. Henderson has played great in the handful of games he has played. He even homered during his first game.

MLB @MLB Welcome to the show, Gunnar Henderson! His first hit is a homer!!! Welcome to the show, Gunnar Henderson! His first hit is a homer!!! https://t.co/degCCLZTHP

With the stellar play from their young prospects, the Orioles have a shot to not only make the postseason, but be a threat in the postseason. This team has everything they need to make a deep postseason run. It will be exciting to see this team in the playoffs if they can close out their season successfully.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe