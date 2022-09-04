"The visiting players walk by the door on the way to their batting cage" "We need this on a shirt ASAP!" - Baltimore Orioles foreshadow stark warning to rival clubs at the entrance of the clubhouse 

The Baltimore Orioles have really turned their organization around this year. A team that is usually found at the bottom of the barrel in Major League Baseball is currently competing for a Wild Card spot. In doing so, they have fully embraced their brand new slogan "Chaos Comin'."
The Baltimore Orioles did some work to their clubhouse to remind opposing teams what they're getting themselves into. The slogan "Chaos Comin'" is painted on the door that the visiting teams have to walk past to get to their batting cage. Along with the slogan, there's a new rendition of the Oriole wearing the home run chain the Orioles' players wear after hitting a homer.
The new artwork is great for this young and scrappy team. Baltimore fans finally have a team they can take pride in. And just like the team, they have embraced the new slogan as well.
The Baltimore Orioles have really shocked the baseball world this season. After finishing the year last in the American League East with a record of 52-110, Baltimore has done a complete 180. The Orioles currently have a 70-61 record and are a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the last AL Wild Card spot.
The Baltimore Orioles have gotten a fantastic season from their young core group of players. Cedric Mullins has proven to be a great lead-off hitter while excelling in the outfield. Mullins is a five-tool player with 29 stolen bases and 12 home runs on the year.
The Baltimore Orioles have a chance to make the postseason with the help of their young prospects
Baltimore is led behind the plate by their number one draft pick from 2019, Adley Rutschman. Baltimore called up Adley in May of this year and the top prospect has not disappointed. Being a mainstay in the lineup since his debut, Rutschman has become a favorite among Baltimore pitchers.
Along with Adley, Baltimore also called up their next top prospect in Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles selected Henderson in the second round of the 2019 draft and promoted him this week. Henderson has played great in the handful of games he has played. He even homered during his first game.
With the stellar play from their young prospects, the Orioles have a shot to not only make the postseason, but be a threat in the postseason. This team has everything they need to make a deep postseason run. It will be exciting to see this team in the playoffs if they can close out their season successfully.