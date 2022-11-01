Barry Bonds holds Major League Baseball's single-season home run record. He is a fan of Aaron Judge and hopes that the Yankees slugger breaks his record someday. He also wants Judge to leave the New York Yankees in free agency.

In an interview with "Sportico," Bonds revealed that he hopes Judge will sign with the San Francisco Giants this offseason.

"I hope he signs here," Bonds said. "Can it happen? I don't know. It depends on what the Yankee payroll is. But we would love to have him, I'll tell you that."

Judge finished the season with a total of 62 homers, just 11 behind Bonds' record. His quest for a World Series title ended against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. He still has plenty of time left in his career to break Bonds' record and win a World Series.

The seven-time National League MVP, who set the mark in 2001, didn’t seem very protective of his record during the interview.

"The way [Judge] swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me," Bonds said. "I don't care. Why not?"

Judge has already surpassed Roger Maris’ American League record of 61, which was set in 1961. While his chase for the record dominated headlines all season, his pending free agency was the elephant in the room.

New York Yankees will do whatever it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge this offseason

The Yankees' offseason began after they were swept in embarrassing fashion by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

The Yankees' top priority this offseason is to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge.

Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer last offseason. He bet on himself and it paid off. He hit an American League record 62 homers and was in contention for the Triple Crown all season. The Yankees will likely have to pay north of $300 million to re-sign the MVP candidate.

He has posted a .284 batting average, .977 OPS, 220 home runs, and 497 RBI over seven MLB seasons.

