"The way he went about his business was crazy" - Angels pitcher Reid Detmers reveals what he is going to miss the most about Shohei Ohtani

Reid Detmers will have to step up his game with the Los Angeles Angels this upcoming season with Shohei Ohtani gone. The two-way phenom signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the offseason.

Ohtani will work as the team's DH for the 2024 season while he rehabs from the elbow procedure he had in the offseason. Still, as the league's leading slugger last season, he will bring immense value to a loaded roster.

With Ohtani gone, Detmers will likely operate as the Angels' ace. The hard-throwing lefty joined Foul Territory TV to discuss what he is going to miss the most with Ohtani heading just down the road.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Obviously, Shohei is unbelievable. The way he went about his business was crazy. I don't know how he did both to be honest with you, but he made it look easy" stated Detmers.

Expand Tweet

Reid Detmers has nothing but respect for Shohei Ohtani. He says the way Ohtani goes about his business is elite and is impressed with how the two-way phenom handles both sides of the ball.

"He doesn't really talk a whole lot. He's very quiet, he keeps to himself, but you learn a lot from just watching him. The way he goes about his bullpens and in the weight room, honestly" Detmers further explained.

Detmers learned a lot from just watching Ohtani work. From how he went about his bullpens to how he conducted himself in the weight room, Ohtani was a role model for the team.

Without Shohei Ohtani, Reid Detmers and the Angels' pitching staff will have to be on point

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners

Reid Detmers and the Angels will have their work cut out for them with Shohei Ohtani no longer on the roster. The team was lucky enough to have him as an ace for the last six seasons.

Now, the rotation relies on younger arms. Detmers will likely operate as the team's ace heading into the new season. Behind him sits Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Griffin Canning, Chase Silseth, and Zach Pleasac.

Expand Tweet

That is not the most established rotation in the league, but the team has some time to add more players to the roster. They could add another arm through free agency or a trade.

Whatever they do, they must do it quickly. The closer we get to pitchers' and catchers' reporting, the more impact players are signing with other teams.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.