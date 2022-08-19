"The wedding is being planned and will take place after baseball season is over” - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter once stunned his fans with rumors of a secret engagement to model Minka Kelly

Derek Jeter was a ladies' man. From Mariah Carey to Jesica Alba, Jeter dated a slew of gorgeous ladies before settling down with Hannah Davis in 2016.

In May 2008, Derek was romantically linked to Minka Kelly, the actress and model. In October 2008, they were first seen together during an Austin Texas Longhorns game. From attending the World Series ticker-tape parade and vacationing in St. Barts to witnessing Derek's 3,000th hit, Minka became a vital part of Jeter's life.

Minka and Derek's relationship hit the headlines when rumors started swirling around their possible engagement. As per Page Six, there were alleged reports in August 2009 that Derek and Minka had secretly gotten engaged and that their wedding was planned for after the baseball season.

However, Kelly's representative turned down the rumors and mentioned:

"There is no fall wedding planned to Derek Jeter.”

ET Canada @ETCanada As per Minka Kelly's rep - no truth to the Derek Jeter Engagement rumours. As per Minka Kelly's rep - no truth to the Derek Jeter Engagement rumours.

"As per Minka Kelly's rep - no truth to the Derek Jeter Engagement rumours." - @ET Canada

To the shock of MLB fans, Minka and Derek called it quits after dating for three years.

Derek Jeter and Minka Kelly separated in 2011

Derek with Minka Kelly.

Out of the blue, Minka and Derek parted ways in 2011 after a long-term relationship. Even a month before their separation, Derek and Minka were going strong. As per reports, Jeter chose to skip the MLB All-Star Game in 2011 to spend time with her at South Beach.

Nobody knows what caused trouble in the pair's paradise.

However, unlike other relationships, the separation was mutual and didn't involve any infidelity.

As per an insider from E! News:

"They kept their relationship very, very quiet—there are no rumors of cheating, nothing. And Minka is handling this the way she handles everything, she's a down-to-earth, real person, a sweetheart, and this took her by surprise."

The Associated Press @AP Derek Jeter on the market again after breakup with actress Minka Kelly: apne.ws/nBqPkg -CJ Derek Jeter on the market again after breakup with actress Minka Kelly: apne.ws/nBqPkg -CJ

"Derek on the market again after breakup with actress Minka Kelly." - @The Associated Press

After breaking up with Minka, Derek started dating Hannah Davis, with whom he eventually tied the knot. Hannah and Derek are now parents to three beautiful daughters, River Rose (7 months), Story Grey (3½), and Bella Raine (5).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif