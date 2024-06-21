"The worst hats I have ever seen" - MLB fans skewer 2024 All-Star Game hats after reveal

Ahead of the 2024 All-Star Game, the hats for the game have been revealed. The caps change every year, usually designed to fit the theme or location of the game. This year, it's being held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. The hats, which will be worn by every single player, were shown off by Talkin' Baseball on X. Fans weren't thrilled by what they saw.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The hats are bright orange for the American League, so All-Stars from that side will wear them. On the National League side, they're a mix of light and navy blue. All hats are of the same style and have each team's logo, so every player will have a hat that represents the two leagues and their team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, the overwhelming majority of fans were unhappy with this reveal.

Expand Tweet

"We can do so much better bro," one said.

"Someone looked at a menu on the side of an ice cream truck, picked 2 items, and was like, 'yup, those are this year’s All Star Game colors,'" one added.

"What bet did the AL lose?" another asked.

Expand Tweet

"MLB is an atrocious product," one said.

The American League hats in particular got fans' attention. The players from the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and more will suffer according to the fans.

When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

Though the MLB schedule is rampantly approaching the halfway point of 81 games (most teams have played roughly 77 games), the MLB All-Star Game and other festivities is not immediately around the corner.

The All-Star Game is not until July 16

The All-Star Game is on July 16. The two leagues will have some time off before that, beginning after games are completed on July 14. They will not resume play until July 19.

The Home Run Derby, MLB Draft, Celebrity Softball Game and everything else the sport has planned will take place during that time. Then, teams will begin their quest for postseason berths and an eventual championship.