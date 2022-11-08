Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recently bashed bitter AL rivals, the New York Yankees, in an interview with Dominican media personality Vincent Carmona Arias on the “El Dotol Nastra” YouTube channel.

Amongst the many things said during the chat in Spanish, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a high claim that the Yankees are afraid of the Blue Jays.

“Boston and the Yankees have a rivalry. But that’s not true because the Yankees don’t want to play us. The Yankees are afraid of us,” he claimed.

It wasn’t a big surprise, however, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was asked which city he likes playing in the most on the road.

“I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees,” Guerrero replied exuberantly.

He was then asked if he would ever sign up for the Yankees in the follow-up, and the answer was a strict never, “not even dead,” according to him.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to first base after being hit by a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees during a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 28, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats against the Yankees are simply amazing. Success has been his friend both at home and away. He’s hit 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and a 134 wRC+ across 65 career games, hitting .289/.346/.518. He famously smashed a hat-trick worth of round-trippers in the Bronx in April this year.

While the uncertainty of him signing a long-term contract with the Blue Jays this offseason looms, he continues to win the hearts of everybody remotely associated with the franchise.

Toronto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have had a season to forget

The Toronto Blue Jays' 2022 season was a season to forget after a spectacular 2021 season. The fuse on what looked like a powerhouse team was disseminated pretty quickly.

The team may have finished the regular season with 92 games, but their manager was fired in the process. Instead of winning the AL East, they found themselves in the Wild Card Series, grabbing a bye into a round with a more extended series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s prediction that the 2021 season was a trailer and the 2022 season would be a movie clearly didn’t bear any fruit. The team from Toronto now heads into the offseason pondering how transformative this winter will be.

