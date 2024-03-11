"The Yankees don’t need Gerrit Cole" - New York fans jubilant as Luis Gil racks up 8 strikeouts in 2-1 Spring Training victory

Luis Gil is a name that New York Yankees fans may soon become more familiar with. The 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic has always been viewed as one of the club's top pitching prospects, however, he has struggled with consistency.

That being said, Luis Gil may have given himself a legitimate shot at the New York Yankees MLB roster after an impressive showing on Monday. The young pitcher was electric for the Bronx Bombers during their Spring Training matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gil entered Monday's Spring Training action out of the bullpen and did not disappoint. The young pitcher entered the game in relief of starter Clayton Beeter and remained in the game for 3.2 innings.

During that stretch of the game, Gil racked up a whopping 8 strikeouts while also allowing only a single hit. Luis Gil was using a variety of pitches to help with his success but it was his Fastball that caught the eye of New York Yankees fans across the globe.

The elite outing out of the bullpen sent New York Yankees fans to social media to praise the young flamethrower. Many fans pointed out that if he can remain healthy, this could finally be the breakout season that many have been expecting from him.

Other fans pointed out that Gil could also be a force for the Bronx Bombers this season out of the bullpen. Following his strikeout of Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, many fans grew more optimistic about his potential for the upcoming campaign.

Luis Gil could be an important piece for the Yankees in the wake of the elbow concerns surrounding Gerrit Cole

Aside from the elite outing from Gil, Monday has been a concerning day for Yankees fans as there have been multiple reports that superstar pitcher Gerrit Cole could have suffered a severe injury in his elbow. Although there has been no word yet on Cole's status, Gil's impressive showing has given Yankees fans a bit of optimism.

Once Gil exited the Spring Training outing against the Phillies, some fans went as far as to say that the New York Yankees don't even need Gerrit Cole if Gil can continue at this level. While this is clearly playful banter, Gil could be seen as a potential replacement if Cole is forced to miss time.

