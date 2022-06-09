"The Yankees are now 7-0 since Derek Jeter joined Twitter" "Best in the league and it ain’t even close" - New York Yankees fans relish 40th win of the season; credit The Captain for the streak

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB all season, and now, as they are the first team to reach the 40-win mark, doing so while on a seven-game winning streak, fans of the team are taking a well-earned victory lap. While the team is consistently a powerhouse, many fans in New York expected the American League East battle with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox to be much more tightly contested than it has been so far.

Behind the MVP caliber play of Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees have established themselves as the team to beat in all of baseball. For fans of the team, this season has gone about as well as they could have hoped.

This fan gives credit for the seven-game win streak to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who has not seen a loss by his former team since joining Twitter.

Ｊａｋｅ @JakeRepNY The Yankees are now 7-0 since Derek Jeter joined Twitter The Yankees are now 7-0 since Derek Jeter joined Twitter

While it is unlikely that the emergence on The Captain on Twitter provided any motivation to the current team, it is a funny coincidence.

New York Yankees enjoying being the best team in baseball

Anthony Rizzo slides safely into home.

Nobody has ever accused New York Yankees fans of not expressing themselves enough, and they are living up to their usual standards in the wake of the current hot streak.

This user finds it very easy to declare that they are the best team in the MLB, and it is pretty tough to argue with that take.

This fan is looking pretty far ahead and has very high aspirations for the team in 2022.

This user has a controversial take that is sure to rile up fans of the New York Mets.

This fan of the Chicago Cubs is able to put the rivalry aside and give credit where it is due.

Jeremy Smith @Cubies1986 @MLB @Yankees I'm definitely not a Yankees fan but they've been a great team to watch so far this year. Should be the WS Favorites at this point. Judge has been unbelievable and that pitching staff has been solid @MLB @Yankees I'm definitely not a Yankees fan but they've been a great team to watch so far this year. Should be the WS Favorites at this point. Judge has been unbelievable and that pitching staff has been solid

This fan helps explain why the New york Yankees are so much better this year than in recent seasons and why we can expect the hot streak to continue.

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @MLB @Yankees No signs of stopping, power is there, Gleyber is having a breakout year, they’ve got the best rotation in the AL (for now), and they’re rolling @MLB @Yankees No signs of stopping, power is there, Gleyber is having a breakout year, they’ve got the best rotation in the AL (for now), and they’re rolling

This fan uses a popular meme to express how thrilled they are that the team has returned to the top of the power rankings.

This user loves the ride and just wants to see it keep going for the remainder of the season.

There are few better feelings in the world than when your team is dominating. The victory lap we are seeing from these fans certainly captures that emotion. Hopefully they will feel the same way in October as they do right now in June.

