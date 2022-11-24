We have nearly reached the end of November and there is still no clarity on Aaron Judge's situation. Will the 2022 American League MVP return home to Northern California with the San Francisco Giants? Will the financial might of the LA Dodgers be too tempting for Judge to resist? Or will it be another year in the pinstripes for the New York Yankees fan favorite?

With Aaron Judge visiting his home state of California, rumors are swirling that the Giants are interested in signing him. The four-time All-Star is keeping all avenues open and it seems to be working for him. The figures for Judge will be astronomical. MLB Insider Jeff Passan believes the Yankees are still the frontrunners. Speaking on "The Michael Kay Show," Passan addressed the topic:

"The Yankees will have the biggest offer on the table. ...When the Yankees really want someone, they go and get him."

The Yankees will need to prepare a historical offer to retain Aaron Judge. In fairness, the outfielder deserves it after the season he just finished.

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees Passan: “The Yankees will have the biggest offer on the table when it’s all said and done — it reminds me of Gerrit Cole. When the Yankees really want someone, they go and get him. . . I just think there are certain cases where the Yankees act like the Yankees.” Passan: “The Yankees will have the biggest offer on the table when it’s all said and done — it reminds me of Gerrit Cole. When the Yankees really want someone, they go and get him. . . I just think there are certain cases where the Yankees act like the Yankees.”

Aaron Judge led the MLB in almost every major offensive category. He finished the season ranked first in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS. The Yankees relied heavily on their right-handed power-hitter to carry them into the playoffs. The lineup would require a full revamp if Judge were to decide to move on.

The New York Yankees are capable of matching any offer for Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge flies out in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

Luckily for the Yankees, Judge has consistently hinted at his desire to remain in the Big Apple. The Bronx Bombers are the only MLB team he knows. He has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the organization and has been on the books since being drafted in 2013.

Judge has played this situation out perfectly. It was a big gamble for the 30-year-old to reject a massive seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the club earlier this year. The gamble seems to have paid off.

The Yankees are more than capable of outspending any team in the league. Hal Steinbrenner will more than likely loosen the purse-stings and match any offers out there.

